EMass boys’ basketball: Catholic Memorial moves into top spot as Needham tumbles from its perch

After topping Newton North in the Garden City Classic, Catholic Memorial takes over the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll, while previously top-ranked Needham tumbles to No. 9 following a loss to Xaverian, one of four teams to debut in the poll this week. North Andover scored three close wins to win the Commonwealth Motors Classic and Franklin edged Wareham in the KSA Tournament down in Orlando, Fla. Charlestown had an impressive showing against New Jersey teams and Burke lost a close one to Eagle Academy (N.Y.) but bounced back with a win over Brockton. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

