fb-pixelEMass boys’ basketball: Catholic Memorial moves into top spot as Needham tumbles from its perch - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20 POLL

EMass boys’ basketball: Catholic Memorial moves into top spot as Needham tumbles from its perch

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 1, 2024, 17 minutes ago
Coach Denis Tobin has undefeated Catholic Memorial ranked No. 1 in the Globe Top 20.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

After topping Newton North in the Garden City Classic, Catholic Memorial takes over the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll, while previously top-ranked Needham tumbles to No. 9 following a loss to Xaverian, one of four teams to debut in the poll this week. North Andover scored three close wins to win the Commonwealth Motors Classic and Franklin edged Wareham in the KSA Tournament down in Orlando, Fla. Charlestown had an impressive showing against New Jersey teams and Burke lost a close one to Eagle Academy (N.Y.) but bounced back with a win over Brockton. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 2, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

Advertisement

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Catholic Memorial5-0-02
2.Mansfield3-0-03
3.Newton North4-1-04
4.North Andover4-1-09
5.Lawrence5-2-05
6.Franklin6-1-06
7.Sharon4-0-07
8.Charlestown3-0-010
9.Needham4-1-01
10.Lowell5-2-08
11.Wareham5-2-011
12.St. Mary’s4-1-018
13.Xaverian3-0-0
14.Burke3-2-017
15.Westwood5-0-016
16.BC High2-1-0
17.Attleboro4-1-0
18.Manchester Essex4-0-0
19.Everett5-1-013
20.Cambridge4-1-020
Boston Globe Today