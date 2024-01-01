Garrett Nussmeier, Nico Iamaleava look like worthy successors for LSU, Tennessee

Nussmeier rallied the Tigers (10-3) from a 14-point second-half deficit to overshadow a stellar performance by Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai , who threw for a season-high 378 yards and three TDs for the Badgers (7-6), who played without star running back Braelon Allen .

Stepping in to make his first college start after the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner opted out to begin preparing for the NFL Draft, Nussmeier completed 31 of 45 passes. He tossed TD passes of 14 yards to Chris Hilton Jr. and 38 and 4 yards to Brian Thomas Jr. , whose second touchdown put LSU ahead with 3:08 remaining.

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns, helping 13th-ranked LSU launch its post- Jayden Daniels era with a come-from-behind 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday in Tampa.

Advertisement

Tennessee shuts out Iowa

Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava ran for three touchdowns and threw for one in his first career start, and No. 25 Tennessee shut down No. 20 Iowa’s Division 1-worst offense to beat the Hawkeyes, 35-0, in the Citrus Bowl at Orlando.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Iamaleava, a prized recruit for Volunteers coach Josh Heupel, stepped in for senior Joe Milton, who opted out of the game to prepare for the draft. The 19-year-old threw for 151 yards for the Vols (9-4), and his 27 rushing yards included three scores.

The Hawkeyes (10-4) were blanked in consecutive games to close the season after falling, 26-0, to No. 1 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa’s defense gave up more than 20 points for the third time this season — all of them in shutout losses.

Oregon nixes Liberty

Bo Nix threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns to cap a recording-breaking career, and No. 8 Oregon closed out a season that started with national title expectations by rolling over No. 18 Liberty, 45-6, in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.

Advertisement

Nix played like a Heisman Trophy finalist after opting to join his teammates on the field one last time, throwing for 257 yards and four touchdowns as the Ducks built a 31-6 halftime lead. Nix finished 28 of 35 in just over three quarters and completed 77.44 percent of his passes this season, breaking the NCAA record of 77.36 percent, set by Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020.

Considered a national title contender at the start of the season, Oregon (12-2) missed the College Football Playoff by 6 points — 3 each in a pair of losses to No. 2 Washington.

Liberty (13-1) overcame the death of freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd early in camp with the best season in the program’s short FBS history.

Playing in their fallen teammate’s honor, the Flames had the nation’s best rushing attack and an opportunistic defense that led the nation in interceptions.

Declaring for NFL Draft

Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward has declared for the NFL draft rather than playing one more season of college football. Ward initially announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing his second season at Washington State but instead opted to start his professional career. Ward, who started his career at FCS program Incarnate Word before transferring, threw for 3,232 yards and 23 touchdowns his first season with the Cougars. Last season, Ward ranked eighth in the country in passing, throwing for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns … Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton say they are entering the draft. Edwards led the Bulldogs with 880 rushing yards. Milton capped a productive senior season by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-3 rout of Florida State and was named MVP of the Orange Bowl for No. 6 Georgia (13-1) after rushing for 104 yards on only nine carries Saturday. The two touchdowns gave Milton a team-leading 14 for the season. He finished second on the team with 790 yards rushing.

Advertisement

Clemson connections

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has announced he is transferring to Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound graduate transfer threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2023 at Oregon State. Uiagalelei passing for 5,681 yards while playing for Clemson from 2020-22 … Clemson running back Will Shipley has no structural damage and won’t need surgery after a scary injury late in the team’s Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.