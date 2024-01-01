Joe Chatman is making quick work of filling big shoes as he replaces Sean Ryan as Burke boys’ basketball coach

Chatman is energetic. He claps when the Bulldogs score, yells reminders to box out, and doesn’t think of taking a seat for the entire second half. There’s a passion in the way he coaches, which excites junior guard Jaeden Roberts .

It’s two days after Christmas at the BABC Holiday Classic in Braintree, and Chatman is wearing a black Burke basketball polo with a white, long-sleeve shirt snug underneath as he stands on the sideline, observing the action on the court. The Bulldogs are locked in a tight battle against Eagle Academy from Brooklyn, with fans in the bleachers standing to watch the tense finish.

In a way, Joe Chatman was destined to be the boys’ basketball coach at Burke.

Advertisement

“He brings a lot of energy,” said Roberts. “It really helps our team.”

Hired in August, Chatman replaced the highly-successful Sean Ryan, a former Andover star who was an assistant at Central Connecticut State before taking the Burke job in 2014. Ryan revived the dormant program into one of the City League’s best, sharing the 2020 Division 3 state title and winning the past two City League crowns.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Chatman knew it was the perfect job for him when Ryan left for Austin Prep over the summer. The 39-year-old grew up in Columbia Point in East Dorchester, about a 15-minute drive from Burke High School down Washington Street, so he understands the community. He’s also deeply connected in the Dorchester basketball scene, forming relationships with many of Burke’s players when they played in the Boston Neighborhood Basketball League and other rec leagues across the city.

Jaeden Roberts is averaging 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals per game for Burke. Libby O'Neill For The Boston Glo

For Burke athletic director Greg Hill, Chatman was always the top choice to continue what Ryan started.

“Being from Dorchester and having a strong Dorchester presence, it just made sense,” said Chatman. “I absolutely knew this was the right job for me. When Greg told me they needed someone to carry the torch, or even elevate it, it was a no-brainer.”

Advertisement

Chatman inherited a team ready to win now. Roberts, a returning Globe All-Scholastic, is the crown jewel. The 6-foot-3-inch lefty is dynamic with the ball in his hands, blessed with the ability to score at all three levels and from all angles. Chatman calls him a “top five, if not top three,” player in the state.

But Roberts is not alone. Junior Jasaad Fenton is a shifty, playmaking guard, forward JaeShawn Rogers is a natural scorer, and 6-7 forward Gerald Banks brings size and athleticism as a transfer from Brooke Charter. Under Ryan, Burke created a family-driven culture that players responded to. Chatman had to gain trust, and there was a nervous energy in the room when he first met his new team, which has players from Brighton, Mattapan, and Dorchester.

“The biggest thing for me was letting them know I was deeply invested in them as not just players but student-athletes and people,” recalled Chatman.

Any anxiety disappeared in the fall when the Bulldogs made a championship run in the Beantown Slam League, knocking off some of the area’s top private schools, such as Nobles, Brimmer & May, and Beaver Country Day.

“It gave them the confidence that our style of play really works when you buy in,” sad Chatman. “From weekly meetings, to playing in the fall, they learned a lot in the preseason that helped them adjust to what we wanted to do when the season started.”

Advertisement

Malik Adamson is part of a strong roster first-year Burke coach Joe Chatman inherited. Libby O'Neill For The Boston Glo

Burke is 3-2 with Fenton and Banks sidelined by injury. Both players are expected to return in the coming weeks, but their absences were obvious in close losses to Millbury (53-52) and Eagle Academy (57-54).

Those injuries have forced Roberts to shoulder the load offensively. He’s responded by averaging 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals per game, elevating his game behind stellar shot making.

Roberts is learning from Chatman, who was a star guard at BC High (Class of ‘03) before playing at UMass Lowell. The founder of the Team Spartans AAU program, he coached one of the top guards in recent years, his stepson Tony Felder Jr., a 2022 Globe Super Teamer at Malden Catholic now at Stonehill.

The biggest goal for Roberts this season is becoming a better leader.

“That’s one area I’m trying to improve at this season,” said Roberts. “Talking to my teammates, giving high fives, anything to help us win.”

Chatman, who previously coached at the now-defunct Pine Manor College in Newton, envisions a lengthy tenure at Burke. His first goal is to get his squad healthy. But once the roster is intact, he feels this Bulldogs team is more than capable of continuing the strong pedigree already built.

“A successful year is everyone getting better, winning a City Championship, and winning a state championship,” said Chatman.

Burke's Jaeshawn Rogers and Eagle Academy's Ajani Flemming meet at the rim. Libby O'Neill For The Boston Glo

Courtside chatter

▪ Arlington has won four straight, with a different player stepping up in every contest. The Spy Ponders (4-1) only returned two players with varsity experience, led by senior captain Kayden Mills, a strong guard and Division I football prospect. Juniors Lincoln Fudge and James Dingman — who made varsity as a freshman but missed last season with a knee injury — are both averaging over 20 points per game. Minus Dingham (family commitment), Arlington still pulled out wins over Arlington Catholic (68-49) and Everett (46-45) to win the Malden Catholic tournament. Senior captain Peter Cloherty delivered the clutch free throw to top Everett after the Crimson Tide tied it, 45-45, with 14 seconds remaining. “It was a classic dogfight,” said fifth-year coach Jack Woods. “We got a lead and were able to hang on at the end. This year we’ve got different guys in new roles and every game somebody different has stepped up.”

Advertisement

▪ Oliver Ames coach Eric MacKinnon got his first win in dramatic fashion when Jake Willard drained a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to top Cardinal Spellman, 54-53, in the Muscato Holiday Tournament . . . North Andover won the Commonwealth Motors Classic for the first time in 32 years, topping Lawrence, 68-63, in the final behind 26 points from tournament MVP Zach Wolinski . . . Bridgewater-Raynham held serve in the Larry Fisher Tournament with a 66-57 win over Belmont in the final . . . Norwell won its Holiday Invitational with Nick Adams scoring 22 points in a 58-47 win over Holbrook in the final.

Advertisement

▪ Franklin and Wareham competed in the KSA Tournament in Orlando, Fla. over the break and wound up meeting in the final, with Franklin edging out a 70-69 victory behind 22 points from Caden Sullivan and 18 points from tournament MVP Sean O’Leary.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, Catholic Memorial at BC High, (6:30 p.m.) — Now the top-ranked team in the Globe’s poll, the Knights look to stay undefeated as they open league play at BC High.

Tuesday, Lynn Classical at Lynn English, (7 p.m.) — Classical wasn’t in the Boverini Tournament last week, but these city rivals meet right after the holiday break in a Greater Boston League showdown.

Wednesday, Norwood at Westwood, (5 p.m.) — The leaders of the Tri-Valley League tangle in an early evening affair with the Wolverines putting their unblemished record on the line.

Friday, Newton North at Natick, (6:30 p.m.) — Natick has played stifling defense so far and has had extra time over the holiday break to prepare for this rivalry game.

Monday, Mansfield at Taunton, (6:30 p.m.) — Troy Santos and the Tigers look for an upset against a Mansfield program that has been the class of the Hockomock League for over a decade.

Nate Weitzer also contributed to this story.



