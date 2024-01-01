NFL Week 17: The Ravens aren’t just winning games, they’re blowing out good teams

The Ravens improved to 13-3 and wrapped up the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 56-19 win over the Dolphins Sunday. It was the seventh time the Ravens beat an opponent with a winning record by at least 14 points, tied with the 2014 Patriots and one ahead of the 1925 Pottsville Maroons for the most in NFL history.

But we can at least acknowledge the incredible regular season — bordering on historic — produced this year by the Baltimore Ravens.

Anyone who is a fan of the Bruins knows what a great regular season means – not much if you don’t produce in the playoffs.

“That’s pretty remarkable,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “But there’s a lot of work to be done still.”

The high-flying Ravens are where we begin the Week 17 review:

▪ The Ravens have been blowing out good teams all year, including the Lions, Browns, and Texans. Now in the last three weeks, they have a 16-point win over the Jaguars, a 14-point win over the 49ers, and a 37-point win over the Dolphins, the second-best team in the AFC.

The Ravens racked up 491 yards against Miami, held the NFL’s No. 1 offense to 19 points, and did it on a short week, playing at 1 p.m. on the East Coast after playing Monday night in San Francisco.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a more impressive performance in a season to date,” Harbaugh said.

Lamar Jackson likely locked up his second MVP award with 321 passing yards, five touchdown passes, and a 158.3 rating. It marked the third time in his career that Jackson compiled a perfect rating, tied with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, and Ben Roethlisberger for the most in NFL history. Not bad company.

The Ravens also are getting contributions from their role players. They got 106 receiving yards and a touchdown from Zay Flowers, 112 total yards and a touchdown from Justice Hill, touchdown catches from Charlie Kolar and Patrick Ricard, and two touchdown grabs from Cambridge native Isaiah Likely, including an incredible one-handed catch-and-run for 35 yards. Since star tight end Mark Andrews went down with a season-ending injury five games ago, Likely has 19 catches, 291 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

Jackson and the Ravens are the real deal. Anything short of a Super Bowl run will be a massive surprise and a massive disappointment, as Bruins fans can attest to.

▪ While referee Brad Allen definitely seems to have messed up the call on the 2-point conversion at the end of the Lions-Cowboys game — especially since Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he informed the officials about the trick play before the game — I put about 40 percent of the blame on the Lions.

They sent three linemen in Allen’s direction to mask which player was reporting as eligible, and Taylor Decker didn’t rub his chest to signal that he was reporting. Basically, the Lions got too cute in trying to confuse the Cowboys, and they also confused Allen. That’s the risk you run because the officials are humans, not robots. You kind of have to assume they are going to mess it up, and plan accordingly.

The Lions also should have heard Allen announce the wrong player as eligible — he announced “70″ over the loudspeaker, not “68″ — yet ran the play anyway. They could have realized Allen’s mistake and audibled out of it. But they called the trick play without having any timeouts, another self-inflicted error.

Allen’s misstep was that he seemed to be on auto-pilot and not paying attention, and just assumed that Dan Skipper, running in from the sideline, was the lineman declaring as eligible. Allen deserves to be downgraded for the error, and probably shouldn’t get a playoff assignment.

Still, the Lions got another shot at the 2-pointer after the Cowboys committed a penalty, and Jared Goff misfired. Plus, they probably shouldn’t have gone for it; the analytics say Campbell was correct to go for 2 from the 2-yard line but should have kicked the extra point from the 7- and 3-yard lines.

It’s always easy to blame the ref. But the Lions deserve their fair share.

▪ The 49ers throttled the Commanders, 27-10, to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They joined the 1990 Oilers, 1995 Falcons, and 2004 Colts as the only teams with a 4,000-yard passer (Brock Purdy) and four players with 1,000 yards from scrimmage (Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle). A Ravens-49ers Super Bowl rematch is looking like a good bet.

▪ The Eagles are imploding spectacularly, with Sunday’s loss at home to the lowly Cardinals their fourth in five games. The 11-5 Eagles couldn’t hold a 21-6 halftime lead, allowing the Cardinals to drive at least 70 yards for a touchdown on all four of their second-half possessions.

The Eagles are now likely to earn the No. 5 seed in the NFC, but a trip to play an NFC South team in the wild-card round may be better than hosting the Rams as the No. 2 seed.

Quick hits

▪ The Dolphins didn’t just lose to the Ravens, they also lost pass rusher Bradley Chubb to a torn ACL after coach Mike McDaniel kept his starters in long after the game was decided. The Dolphins are 4-4 on the road, and if they lose to Buffalo next Sunday, they will fall to the No. 6 AFC seed and have to open the playoffs in Kansas City.

▪ Kyler Murray continues to impress, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the upset win over the Eagles. The Cardinals dropped to the No. 4 draft slot with the win, and they would be nuts to draft another QB for next year. Murray is the guy.

▪ The Panthers plummeted to a new low — they got shut out by the Jaguars, Bryce Young (112 yards, interception) got outdueled by backup C.J. Beathard, and owner David Tepper was caught on camera apparently throwing a beverage on a fan. Tepper is his own worst enemy, and his conduct isn’t making it easier for him to find a good head coach.

▪ Falcons owner Arthur Blank declined to speak to reporters following a 37-17 loss to the Bears. That can’t be good for coach Arthur Smith.

▪ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wrapped up his 17th straight season without a losing record with Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Seahawks. Only Tom Landry (21 years) and Bill Belichick (19) have longer streaks.

▪ Week 17 was the first in NFL history with four different types of 90-yard touchdowns. The Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb had a 92-yard receiving TD, the Eagles’ Sydney Brown had a 99-yard interception-return TD, the Patriots’ Jalen Reagor had a 98-yard kickoff-return TD, and the Giants’ Gunner Olszewski had a 94-yard punt-return TD.

Former Patriot Gunner Olszewski took a punt return to the house, but the Giants still lost to the Rams. Mike Lawrence/Getty

▪ The Rookie of the Year award is coming down to the wire. C.J. Stroud returned after missing two games with a concussion and got the Texans back on track with a 26-3 win over the Titans to improve to 9-7 and stay in the playoff race. And Rams receiver Puka Nacua had 118 receiving yards to give him 1,445 this season, behind only Bill Groman (1,473) and Ja’Marr Chase (1,455) for the most by a rookie in NFL history.

▪ Bills kicker Tyler Bass has some wheels. On Reagor’s kickoff-return touchdown, Bass reached a speed of 20.58 m.p.h., the fastest recorded speed by a kicker in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.