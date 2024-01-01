Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) solved Braintree goalie Eva Surette to capture the third annual Tenney Cup

The two teams met again in Monday’s final, and Surette continued to turn aside nearly everything NDA sent her way. But this time it wasn’t everything, and the Cougars claimed the third edition of the event, 3-0, at The Bog.

Braintree goaltender Eva Surette had already blanked the Cougars in the opening round of the six-team Lee and Mike Tenney Cup on Dec. 26 in a scoreless tie that saw the Wamps win the shootout.

KINGSTON — It would be understandable if there was a giant sigh of relief on the Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) bench when Sarah White tucked a wrist shot under the crossbar at 5:05 of the second period.

Advertisement

“[Surette] played great, she’s probably one of the best goalies we’ve played,” said Notre Dame coach John Findley after watching her stop 36 of his team’s 39 shots .

Wamps coach Kevin Burchill took it a step further, proclaiming Surette, “the best goalie in the state.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Caroline Hartnett (15) celebrates her goal with Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) teammates Joclyn Gray (9) and Lucy DelGallo (18). Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

White and Caroline Hartnett each had a goal and an assist while Reese Engel had two assists for fourth-ranked NDA (5-1-1).

Working on the power play, Engel slid a pass across the slot to White in the right circle. Her shot squeezed through Surette, and Hartnett was there on the back side to tap it in with 8:53 left in the second.

Emily Couglin banged in her own rebound midway through the third period.

“We’ve been playing well,” Findley said. “The other night, we should have won that game too, but we couldn’t get it by [Surette]. The girls are sticking together, we have seven to 10 minutes of heaven at the end of each practice. I think they’re in good hockey shape. We’ll just keep working and working and see what happens.”

Braintree (3-3-1) struggled to generate offense, only putting seven shots on Cougars goalie Ava Larkin.

Advertisement

Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) goalie Ava Larkin only needed to make seven saves. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Duxbury got a bit of revenge in the consolation final, defeating Bishop Feehan, 4-0, behind 22 saves from Anna McGinty. Maddie Greenwood scored twice while Shea Martin and Sami Norton added single tallies for the Dragons (5-1-0).

The Shamrocks won Friday’s meeting, 4-3, during the tournament’s second day.

Findley and Duxbury coach Dan Najarian hope to increase the size of the field to eight teams in the future.

The tournament is named after Mike Tenney, who founded Duxbury Youth Hockey in 1969, and his wife, Lee.

Notre Dame Academy (Hingham)'s Ella Faherty puts pressure on Braintree's Cali Daley. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Joclyn Gray fires a shot for Notre Dame Academy (Hingham). Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff