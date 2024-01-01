Here’s where the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft stands entering final week of regular season

For those who want to see the Patriots obtain the highest possible draft pick, you can thank the Cardinals for helping them move up Sunday. The Cardinals’ upset win over the Eagles on Sunday gave them their fourth victory of the year, moving the Patriots and Commanders into a three-way tie with Arizona for the second-worst record in the NFL.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Bills, the Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick, moving up a spot from where they were entering Week 17.

The Patriots might have lost on Sunday, but they were able to improve their standing in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

So, with the Patriots, Commanders, and Cardinals all at 4-12, the strength of schedule tiebreaker currently determines which teams hold the No. 2-4 overall picks. Washington’s strength of schedule (.515) is just a bit worse than New England’s (.518), giving it the advantage for the No. 2 overall pick. The Patriots’ strength of schedule is markedly worse than the Cardinals (.562), giving New England a clear edge for the third pick.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

With the Panthers losing on Sunday, Carolina clinched the worst record in the NFL. So, the highest possible pick the Patriots can get is No. 2.

The easiest way for the Patriots to get the No. 2 overall pick is if they lose to the Jets while the Cardinals beat the Seahawks and the Commanders beat the Cowboys. Of the two teams they’re tied with though, the Patriots are the only one to open up as favorites for Week 18.

If the Patriots, Commanders, and Cardinals all lose in Week 18, the No. 2 overall pick will likely be determined by other games, which will affect strength of schedule. Because the Cardinals’ strength of schedule is significantly superior, the No. 2 overall pick would likely come down to the Patriots and Commanders.

Advertisement

In that scenario, the Patriots’ best path to getting strength-of-schedule help would be if the Texans, Bears, Broncos, Ravens, and Falcons won in Week 18.

Of course, the Patriots could also beat the Jets in Week 18, which would likely cause them to fall back in the draft order. There are currently three teams (Giants, Chargers, Titans) with five wins, meaning the worst pick the Patriots could end up with is No. 7.

Here’s a full look at where things stand, according to Tankathon:

1. Bears (via Panthers), 2-14 record, .518 strength of schedule

2. Commanders, 4-12, .515

3. Patriots, 4-12, .518

4. Cardinals, 4-12, .562

5. Giants, 5-11, .511

6. Chargers, 5-11, .526

7. Titans, 5-11, .529

8. Jets, 6-10, .507

9. Falcons, 7-9, .423

10. Bears, 7-9, .463



