Patriots need a franchise quarterback because their talent gap is most apparent in the pocket

It made for a nice moment between embattled quarterbacks — a reminder that friendship, professionalism, and dignity don’t have to be sacrificed in the disappointment of a 4-12 season.

Bailey Zappe had barely finished off a Gronk-style spike when he was joined in the Buffalo end zone by teammates eager to celebrate his first career rushing touchdown. Among the first to arrive was Mac Jones, the quarterback who’d been benched since December in favor of Zappe, his former backup.

That’s still the unthinkable low to which the Patriots sunk with Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Bills, a hard-fought, prideful effort that was a credit to the visiting team, but a loss nonetheless, far from enough to offset the talent gap and roster deficit plaguing this once-proud franchise.

Nowhere is that gap more apparent than in the pocket, where no manner of Zappe magic and no memory of Mac panic can obscure the desperate and obvious truth.

The Patriots need a franchise QB.

Whether they stay at their current position of No. 3 in the upcoming draft (thank you Arizona, for your shocking win over the Eagles), shift up a spot, or slip down a few after next Sunday’s finale against the Jets and the rest of the NFL results, the Patriots have to make a new quarterback a priority. A new, young QB that is, one with a lot of future upside and a low early salary cap impact. Done for now are the days of a one-year fix like Cam Newton or a similar attempt at fading magic with the likes of Russell Wilson.

Whether next year’s quarterback is paired with coach Bill Belichick or a totally new coaching regime doesn’t change the fact that said QB should not be Zappe, at least not as the incumbent starter.

This isn’t to say Zappe hasn’t shown an impressive amount of growth this past month of games, maturation for which he deserves plenty of credit. He’s done enough to return next year and fight for his spot on the depth chart. Take Sunday’s game as proof, when Zappe looked in the eye of a disastrous start and didn’t blink, bouncing off the mat like a seasoned boxer. It wasn’t easy — disastrous barely does justice to the horrid offensive showing at the beginning of this game. New England’s first six offensive possessions: Interception, punt, interception, fumble, punt, interception.

That’s ugly enough for us great unwashed to wonder if Belichick would make the switch back to Jones, and not actually hate the idea. Had the roles been reversed, there’s little doubt the coach would have done it. He’d done it before, benching Jones for Zappe within the game multiple times this season. But part of that equation was knowing how much Jones’s confidence was shaken, knowing how little resilience he had left in his happy feet and flailing arm. The narrative inside Zappe’s head seems very different.

“It’s hard in that moment, but [you think] ‘we got a long game to go, got a lot more drives, a lot more opportunity to go down and score,’ ” Zappe said. “You kind of flush it and forget about it. It’s football. Things like that are going to happen, you’re going to have turnovers, going to throw three interceptions in a game. But it’s about how you’re going to respond, how you come back that next series and play.

“We flushed everything and came out together and played a great second half.”

The rebound started before that, on possession No. 7. There stood Zappe, ready to try again, withstanding the Buffalo pressure collapsing around him, getting past the rushing defenders, finding open space in the flat to his left. Seventeen yards later, he hit paydirt, letting loose with the fury of an old Rob Gronkowski move, the football hitting the turf hard enough to bounce up past Zappe’s head.

“It’s just having a short-term memory, understanding there’s a lot of ball left to be played,” he said.

“When we get going, we’re a great offense and can move the ball well. We strung a lot of drives together in that second half and a few we just have to capitalize and score touchdowns. It all comes back to the fact that you can’t win games when you have four turnovers and they have one.”

Such was the theme of the afternoon, and there’s no arguing against the cost of turning the ball over as many times as the Pats did Sunday. But with Zappe in the pocket, they at least clawed their way back into the game. Fellow players see it.

“He’s very resilient.” breakout star Jalen Reagor said. “You guys know that. He wouldn’t be a pro football player if he wasn’t resilient. It’s a testament to him. I appreciate his hard work and resiliency.”

“There’s a saying around here that you can’t win until you keep from losing and that first half, you can’t do that, turn the ball over four times,” center David Andrews said. “Obviously when we got it going we were able to have some success. The best team in the world isn’t going to win with four turnovers.”

“No one lost belief, no one lost faith, obviously no one quit. It could have been a lot worse than it was. We kept fighting, kept supporting each other.”

Give Zappe credit for making that happen. He’s more than earned the right to start next weekend’s finale at Gillette. But start next year’s opener? No thanks.

