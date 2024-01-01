The Patriots will put a lid on their season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Jets

The Patriots will mercifully conclude a moribund season by hosting the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced.

Fox will broadcast the game from Gillette Stadium. While there are no playoff implications between the Jets (6-10) and Patriots (4-12), a New England loss would help it land the No. 2 pick in the draft. Patriots fans rooting for the highest possible selection will be cheering for the Commanders to lose at home to the Cowboys and the Cardinals to lose at home to the Seahawks. Both of those games are at 4:25 p.m.

The regular season concludes Sunday night in Miami with a showdown between the Bills and Dolphins for the AFC East title at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Miami, which has clinched a playoff spot, hasn’t won the division since 2008.