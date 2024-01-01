Professional spring football has a new outlet: the United Football League

The eight-team UFL will include four teams from the XFL: the D.C. Defenders (who will play home games at Audi Field), Arlington (Tex.) Renegades (Choctaw Stadium), San Antonio Brahmas (Alamodome), and St. Louis Battlehawks (The Dome at America’s Center). Three teams will come from the USFL: the Birmingham (Ala.) Stallions (Protective Stadium), Memphis Showboats (Liberty Stadium), and Michigan Panthers (Ford Field). The eighth team, the Houston Roughnecks (home venue to be determined), will use the name of Houston’s previous XFL team and the players and staff from Houston’s previous USFL team, the Gamblers.

Advertisement

The UFL announced that it will be divided into two four-team conferences. The Defenders, Battlehawks, Brahmas, and Renegades will make up the XFL Conference, and the Panthers, Roughnecks, Showboats, and Stallions will form the USFL Conference.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Orlando Guardians, Seattle Sea Dragons, and Vegas Vipers of the XFL and the New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL will not be part of the UFL for the 2024 season. There is no official word yet regarding a dispersal draft of players who were under contract with the teams that were not included.

The league also announced its head coaches: Reggie Barlow (Defenders), Bob Stoops (Renegades), Wade Phillips (Brahmas), Anthony Becht (Battlehawks), Skip Holtz (Stallions), Curtis Johnson (Roughnecks), John DeFilippo (Showboats), and Mike Nolan (Panthers). Phillips coached the Roughnecks in 2023 and will replace Hines Ward as San Antonio’s coach.

The UFL will kick off March 30 with a matchup between the Renegades and Stallions — the defending champions of the now-defunct leagues. The UFL will use the XFL’s hub model, in which all teams practice in Arlington, Texas, and travel to play in their home markets while playing a 10-game schedule with two semifinal playoff games and a neutral-site championship game. Players will report to training camp in Arlington on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

Russ Brandon, the former XFL president and CEO, will lead the UFL in the same capacity, and Daryl Johnston, the former USFL president of football operations, will lead football operations.

“From day one, our mission has been to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation,” XFL co-owner Dwayne Johnson said in a written statement. “As we come together to create the UFL, we can build something powerful, exciting, and very cool for football fans — a spring league with lasting impact for all the players with a dream to play pro football and the ‘hardest workers in the room’ mentality to make their dreams come true.”

The XFL launched in 2001 under then-World Wrestling Federation owner Vince McMahon. It folded after one season before McMahon revived the league for the 2020 season. The league lasted just five games until March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to cease operations. McMahon sold the league that August to Johnson, Dany Garcia — Johnson’s business partner and ex-wife — and investment firm RedBird Capital Partners for $15 million.

The first iteration of the USFL (1983-85) was the first spring football league to be viewed as a legitimate competitor to the NFL, enticing players such as Herschel Walker, Reggie White, Steve Young, Doug Flutie, and Jim Kelly to sign with the league out of college. The USFL was re-formed in 2021.

Advertisement

There were also two previous versions of the UFL, one which ran from 1961 through 1964 and a second which operated from 2009 through 2012.

Despite the continuing merry-go-round of spring leagues, current UFL leadership is hopeful this new alliance will push football forward.

“This new venture is possible because of a shared visionary mind-set, a profound passion for the game, and first-hand experience living, and creating the opportunities that football makes possible,” Garcia wrote in a statement. “As a unified spring league, we are able to deepen our commitment to unlocking and surpassing the dreams of our players, coaches, staff, and fans.”