Corinne Schroeder, New York blank Toronto in PWHL opener

The puck dropped on the new PWHL season on Monday, with New York comfortably dispatching Toronto, 4-0, in a blowout win on the road.

Former Boston Pride netminder Corinne Schroeder, a Boston University product who was last year’s PHF Goaltender of the Year, turned aside all 29 shots she saw in her debut for New York.

Ella Shelton scored the new league’s first goal midway through the first period, taking a feed from Alex Carpenter to open the scoring.