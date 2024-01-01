Corinne Schroeder, New York blank Toronto in PWHL opener

The puck dropped on the new PWHL season on Monday, with New York comfortably dispatching Toronto, 4-0, in a blowout win on the road.
Former Boston Pride netminder Corinne Schroeder, a Boston University product who was last year’s PHF Goaltender of the Year, turned aside all 29 shots she saw in her debut for New York.
Ella Shelton scored the new league’s first goal midway through the first period, taking a feed from Alex Carpenter to open the scoring.
Carpenter — another former Pride member who played college hockey nearby, having starred for Boston College — doubled New York’s lead 2:43 into the third period after a scoreless second frame. It was the first of a three-goal flurry in a five-minute span early in the final stanza that put the game away, as Carpenter’s tally was followed by finishes from Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa.
Toronto peppered Schroeder with 16 shots in the second period (while New York only mustered four) but couldn’t find a way through.
PWHL play continues with an all-Canadian matchup Tuesday between Ottawa and Montreal, before Boston opens its season at home against Minnesota Wednesday at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.
