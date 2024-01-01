We didn’t learn much from the Patriots’ loss to the Bills but it was representative of their season

The Patriots’ 27-21 loss to the Bills Sunday didn’t teach us a whole lot. Rather, it was more of what we’ve become used to during this lost but rarely boring season.

Well, that managed to be one weird football game . . . and yet totally representative of what the Patriots are.

Welcome to the Unconventional Review, an instant reaction to standouts, stats, and story lines from the Patriots’ most recent game . . .

The defense, as usual, was tough and unyielding even as players such as Alex Austin (first career interception) have had to fill in while attrition depletes the depth chart and then depletes it some more. The Patriots held Josh Allen, one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks, to 15 completions in 30 attempts, 169 yards, and no passing touchdowns. That’s remarkable, and it’s about time Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick get out of a certain shadow and collect some due acclaim.

Somewhere opposite of remarkable was the offense’s performance. For the second straight week, Bailey Zappe threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and he had been picked off three times before the first half was even close to complete. Make no mistake, I’d rather watch Zappe play an entire game lefthanded than see Mac Jones again this season, and he is proving resilient in a way that Jones never was. But there’s no excuse for the offense putting the defense in untenable positions time and time again.

This was a distinctly weird game — Allen and Zappe each had 5 yards passing after the first quarter, which is just ridiculous — but mostly it was a reiteration of what we already knew, or at least strongly suspected.

This defense has something authentic to build on for next year; Zappe is making a fine case to be the backup next season, but nothing more than that; and the vast majority of draft capital must be spent on the offense.

Some further thoughts, upon immediate review . . .

Three players who were worth watching

Players suggested in the Unconventional Preview: Christian Barmore, James Cook, Ezekiel Elliott.

Jalen Reagor: Well, that’s how you get a game started right. Reagor — the maligned former first-round pick previously dismissed by the Eagles and Vikings — took the opening kickoff right up the middle 98 yards for a touchdown. It was immediately reminiscent of last year’s Patriots-Bills matchup in Week 18, when Buffalo’s Nyheim Hines went 96 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Hines, Patriots fans will recall with a groan (and a muttered gripe about Cam Achord), returned another kick for a touchdown in the third quarter of that game. Reagor couldn’t match that feat, but he did haul in a perfect 39-yard pass from Zappe early in the fourth quarter, the biggest play on a drive that concluded with an Ezekiel Elliott 6-yard touchdown run, a 27-21 Bills lead, and some very nervous Buffalo fans. Reagor’s day wasn’t flawless, however. He appeared to run the wrong route on Zappe’s third interception, which Rasul Douglas returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

Jalen Reagor (right) left Bills kicker Tyler Bass in his wake on a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Rasul Douglas: The aforementioned pick-6 wasn’t the cornerback’s only huge play Sunday, nor was it his first. On the Patriots’ third possession midway through the first quarter, Douglas jumped DeVante Parker’s route on a slant pattern deep in New England territory, picking off Zappe’s pass at the 24 and returning it 10 yards to the 14. Four plays later, Allen plowed in from the 1 for the Bills’ first lead, 10-7. Douglas almost had a fumble recovery in the first half as well, but Patriots ballcarrier Kevin Harris was ruled down on contact. It’s surprising that Douglas and defensive tackle Ed Oliver finished with just four combined tackles, because they both seemed to be involved in every Patriots-punishing play in the first half.

Dalton Kincaid: He’s just a rookie, but he’s already classified as an official nuisance to the Patriots. After catching 8 passes on 8 targets for 75 yards in the Patriots’ Week 7 victory over the Bills, the talented tight end played a prominent role again. Kincaid led the Bills with 87 receiving yards on four receptions, including a 51-yard bomb down the right seam in which he ditched Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. That was the key play on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half that culminated with an Allen touchdown run to give the Bills a 27-14 lead. Kincaid also hauled in an 18-yard catch on a third and 12 from the Bills’ 10 late in the third quarter when the Patriots were desperate for a stop.

Grievance of the game

You could add up every gripe, howl, and complaint among the 31 other NFL teams this week and it wouldn’t come close as egregious as the one the Lions were left with at the end of their loss to the Cowboys Saturday night, when a clever, successful 2-point play that would have won the game was negated by official Brad Allen’s inattention. Everything else that happened to everyone else in the league this week was a minor annoyance by comparison. That noted, the lingering gripe from this one was actually self-inflicted. The Patriots’ carelessness with the football — particular Zappe’s — gave the Bills starting field position on first-quarter possessions at the Patriots’ 21, the Patriots’ 14, and the Patriots’ 30. The defense deserves enormous credit for limiting the Bills to 13 points on those three possessions, but players on that side of the ball couldn’t have been thrilled that the offense kept putting them in such difficult positions.

Hand it to Lions coach Dan Campbell, who went for the victory against the Cowboys Saturday night. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Three notes scribbled in the margins

Predicted score: Bills 22, Patriots 20

Final score: Bills 27, Patriots 21

I’d like to see more of Kevin Harris. On his 48-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass on a second-quarter touchdown drive, he showed an impressive burst. The second-year running back also contributed a 15-yard run on the final play of the first quarter, and finished the day with 69 total yards on just four touches . . . The unsung hero of the day for the Bills was punter Sam Martin, who put all six of his punts inside the Patriots’ 20, including three inside the 10 and two inside the 5. That guy deserves to be sung . . . Allen ran for two touchdowns, giving him 15 on the ground this season, tying the season mark for a quarterback set by the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts this season. That’s not as impressive as Steve Grogan’s 12 in 1976, though. He’d had have had 20 if the “tush push” had been invented while John Hannah was around.

Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan ran for 12 touchdowns in 1976, long before the "tush push" was all the rage. george rizer

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.