With a couple of months to go on, an updated ranking of the state’s Division 1 men’s basketball teams

As the calendar turns to 2024, and conference play heats up, here’s an updated list, with analysis on where each team stands. Think of it from the perspective of which teams are most likely to make a run in March Madness if they’re able to qualify.

Preseason predictions are fun, but they don’t carry much weight. Now, nearly two months in, the local nine have given a glimpse into what this season may hold.

1. Boston College (9-3, 0-1)

The Eagles entered in the 1-slot, and that’s where they stand in early January as well. BC is averaging 79.4 points per game and shooting 47 percent (fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference).

After struggling in nonconference play a season ago, BC took care of business this year, cementing impressive wins over Richmond, Harvard, Vanderbilt, and St. John’s, among others. If the Eagles can go around 12-7 in conference play and make a run in the ACC tourney, that would likely be enough to qualify for March Madness for the first time since 2009.

2. UMass (9-3, 0-0)

The Minutemen lost to Harvard in overtime, but they take the 2-spot because of their ability to beat the opposition in a variety of ways. Matt Cross (16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.2 spg) and Josh Cohen (18.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg) form a dynamic duo, and the Minutemen currently have the best offense in the Atlantic-10 (84.1 points per game).

They’re also first in turnover margin (4.17) and first in assists (18.0). One area that needs improvement is 3-point shooting, as UMass is 13th in the conference at 33.2 percent. The A-10 is always deep, but the Minutemen have a chance to make some noise.

3. UMass Lowell (9-4, 0-0)

UMass Lowell already has impressive wins over Georgia Tech, Saint Peter’s, and Boston University, though it did lose to in-state foes Merrimack and UMass.

The River Hawks came tantalizingly close to knocking off Vermont in the America East championship last year and should have a chance to take the next step. They’re fourth in the nation in 3-point defense (25.2 percent) and feature an ideal balance of perimeter and low-post scoring.

4. Harvard (8-4, 0-0)

The Crimson started the year eighth and have skyrocketed to as high as No. 2. They currently sit in the 4-spot, as star point guard Malik Mack (mononucleosis) and reliable big Justice Ajogbor (hand) remain sidelined. The hope is that their absence strengthens the rest of the core long-term.

Chisom Okpara (17.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg) has taken on increased responsibility and fared admirably. The Ivy League is sneakily one of the best mid-major conferences in the nation. The mission for Harvard is simple: qualify for the four-team Ivy tournament and try to win two games.

5. Northeastern (5-8, 0-0)

A head-to-head win over BU puts the Huskies one slot ahead of their in-town foes. Northeastern is better than its record indicates, as it lost by 5 points to La Salle, by 2 to Kennesaw State, by 2 to Vermont, and by 2 to Virginia. Flip half of those games and they’re above .500.

But it goes both ways, and the focus moving forward is figuring out how to win close games. There’s no reason this team can’t contend in the Colonial Athletic Association.

6. Boston University (5-8, 0-0)

BU doesn’t have anyone averaging in double figures, which is highly unusual for a solid team and is both a blessing and a curse. Seven players are in the 6.3-to-9.9 range, led by Miles Brewster and Otto Landrum.

The Terriers started 0-3 and have played .500 ball since, highlighted by a win over Bryant in November and a convincing double-digit victory over Merrimack Saturday. They’re starting to develop an identity, but they have a steep climb to contend in the Patriot League.

7. Merrimack (6-8, 0-0)

The Warriors have had an up-and-down season, but their style of play makes them a tough out for any team in postseason play. They’re 12th in the nation with 10.1 steals per game, fueled by freshman phenom Adam “Budd” Clark, who’s fifth at 2.86.

They have solid wins over Maine, UMass Lowell, and Bucknell, and tough road tests against Vermont, Ohio State, Georgetown, Florida, and Cincinnati prepared them well for conference play. A conference championship rematch with Fairleigh Dickinson is set for Thursday in North Andover.

8. Holy Cross (3-10, 0-0)

The Crusaders stunned Georgetown in November, but it’s been largely downhill since, with seven of their last eight losses coming by double figures. They have some solid foundational pieces, but it could be a long winter in Worcester.

One area of emphasis is turnover margin (minus-3.4) and points off turnovers (7.8 for Holy Cross; 13.8 for opponents). In a one-bid league, they can brush aside the nonconference slate and view this as an entirely new season.

9. Stonehill (2-13, 0-0)

The Skyhawks have played some solid teams tough, falling to UMass Lowell by 6 and to Rutgers by 1. They’ve had a different leading scorer in each of their last four games, which bodes well.

Sophomore Chas Stinson, who delivered 23 points and 12 rebounds against Rutgers, is starting to get comfortable. Brockton native Tony Felder has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games. The Skyhawks impressed in Year 1 as a Division 1 program but have taken a step back.

