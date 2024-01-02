Good news: ‘Slow Horses’ to continue run for another season

Season 3 of “Slow Horses” finished up last week, which means you bingers out there can do a six-episode run without having to wait in between. Season 4 of the spy series is due later this year. And now Apple TV+ has announced that it has been renewed for season 5, which will be based on the fifth book in Mick Herron’s series, “London Rules.”
I love this show, as do many Apple TV+ subscribers, so this is good news, especially these days, when streamers tend to give series relatively short runs. I haven’t even begun to tire of it, partly because the seasons are short, but mostly because Gary Oldman is so freaking good. The rest of the cast members, including Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and, this last season in particular, Sophie Okonedo, also shine, but the show belongs to Oldman as Jackson Lamb.
He embodies what’s best about “Slow Horses,” as the head of an MI5 team of misfits and losers at Slough House. A slob who barely knows how to take care of himself, except when it comes to staying buzzed, he’s a comic figure. He smells and eats like a pig, and watching others get repulsed by him is always a kick. He’s like the over-the-top boss on a workplace comedy. At the same time, he’s always shrewd when it comes to whatever crime is under investigation, and he is riveting in the more tensely dramatic scenes. He’s always a few steps ahead of his agents.
Each year that Oldman is not nominated for a best actor Emmy is yet another in the award’s Hall of Shame. Relaxed and effortless, it’s one of his best performances.
