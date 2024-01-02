Good news: ‘Slow Horses’ to continue run for another season

Season 3 of “Slow Horses” finished up last week, which means you bingers out there can do a six-episode run without having to wait in between. Season 4 of the spy series is due later this year. And now Apple TV+ has announced that it has been renewed for season 5, which will be based on the fifth book in Mick Herron’s series, “London Rules.”

I love this show, as do many Apple TV+ subscribers, so this is good news, especially these days, when streamers tend to give series relatively short runs. I haven’t even begun to tire of it, partly because the seasons are short, but mostly because Gary Oldman is so freaking good. The rest of the cast members, including Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and, this last season in particular, Sophie Okonedo, also shine, but the show belongs to Oldman as Jackson Lamb.