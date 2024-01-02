How do you live with creatures who ate your hostas to the ground? Erika Howshare provokes questions about our wild neighbors in ‘The Age of Deer’

In “The Age of Deer,” Howsare approaches the topic with a journalist’s open mind and a poet’s open heart; she is both. It is an absolute delight. There’s not a page on which the reader will not learn something, from the sublime (images of deer engraved in an English cave are considered the first Ice Age art found in Britain) to the absurd (some hunters buy bottled doe urine to attract their prey, including one whose label promises “Powerful Sexual Attractor: Bring in the Bucks — AROUSED”).

“When Americans today talk about deer populations, the first thing they’re likely to say is that there are too many deer,” writes Erika Howsare; “most people see deer as overabundant.” For suburban homeowners who tire of the animals eating their hostas, or of seeing their bodies dead along roadways, it can seem as if the creatures simply have overrun the human habitat. We don’t necessarily wish them ill — the same people who rage against the destruction of their gardens also protest if their local government sets up programs to cull the herd — we just wish they weren’t around, at least where we are trying to live.

Yet the book is more than a cabinet of delights. Howsare engages thoughtfully with big ideas, from classical art and old myths of deer and deer-gods to the long, intertwined history of human beings and deer in North America, from pre-Columbian Indigenous folkways that shaped and affected deer population to the near-extinction that occurred after white settlers arrived.

It’s true: We very nearly did to the deer what we did to the bison. Some early settlers, accustomed to restrictive deer parks owned by the gentry and strict laws against poaching, saw the new land as “a wilderness fat with food,” Howsare writes. In Edward Winslow’s description of 1621 Plymouth, she adds, “five deer showed up to the party we mythologize as the First Thanksgiving.” Newly arrived colonists hunted venison for food, but soon a trade in deerskin not only upended the cultural and economic life of Native Americans but also began to destroy the population of deer. “It took a very long time for Europeans and their descents to get over their amazement at freely available game,” Howsare writes. “By the early twentieth century, deer populations had gone down to zero in many areas.”

What saved deer was the conservation movement, led in large part by hunters like Teddy Roosevelt. Restocking programs brought deer back — sometimes only temporarily, as on Monhegan Island, Maine, where midcentury local leaders introduced six whitetail deer to the previously deer-free island, only to remove them in the 1990s due to problems with Lyme disease. Other programs moved deer from state to state: “Deer (who normally learn from their mothers how to navigate their home ranges) were moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi. From Maine to Pennsylvania. From Iowa to Virginia.” They thrived, and by the turn of the millennium an estimated 38 million deer, representing more than 40 species, roamed the continent. Their habitat now includes abandoned farms, exurban fields, and “suburban neighborhoods: a tight patchwork of trees, shrubs, and the narrow zones where the woods meet the shoulders of roads.”

It’s here that we human beings contend most uncomfortably with deer, especially on the road, where hundreds of thousands of deer are killed each year when hit by cars. And then there are the deer who somehow wander into spaces they aren’t meant to be — from the deer who dash into schools and convenience stores, shopping malls or the house next door. These stories are usually played for laughs on the local news or social media. Yet as Howsare notes, much of the time the deer ends up dead. “Although we conceive of cities as being animal-free, they are in fact teeming with animal life,” Howsare writes. “Animals, too, can be refugees.”

Throughout, Howsare talks with people whose work puts them into contact with deer: the guy who cleans up carcasses on the side of the road; the scientist hoping to eradicate Chronic Wasting Disease, a frightening relative of Mad Cow Disease; the animal control officer who oversees a controlled cull of the deer population in Princeton, N.J., (over the objection of resident Joyce Carol Oates). Along with these human voices, Howsare keeps returning to the idea of seeing things from the deers’ point of view. Is she angry when deer eat her peppers, cucumbers, and kale? Yes, but she reminds herself that “the animals have now found themselves in a world where a complex network of human intention overlays the buffet,” and concludes that “It’s the Earth doing Earth things. We are not particularly good at accepting this.”

Toward the book’s end, Howsare returns to her home state of Pennsylvania to tag along with her brother and cousins, all of whom hunt deer for food. For Howsare, it’s a culmination of the ethical questions she’s wrestled with throughout the book about our responsibility to deer and our use of them as well. After centuries of myths about unspoiled wilderness and Disney’s version of the forest, an honest reckoning is the best approach to deer. Not that it’s easy. Once, when I was a waitress, I took an order from a father and daughter. The father urged his daughter to try our venison (it was excellent). She looked aghast and said, “I can’t eat Bambi!” — and then she ordered the lamb.

THE AGE OF DEER: Trouble and Kinship with Our Wild Neighbors

By Erika Howshare

Catapult, 368 pp. $28

Kate Tuttle is a freelance writer and editor.



