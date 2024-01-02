Water main break at Brigham & Women’s affects up to 300 IVF patients

However, the flood damaged the walls of several areas of the hospital, including the IVF clinic, making frozen embryos stored in the area inaccessible as crews work to do remediation work.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the break occurred at 1 a.m. during a repair on the hospital’s 8th floor. Within 30 minutes, Brigham engineering teams and the Boston Fire Department had identified the source of the leak and turned off the water.

A water main break at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Christmas Eve has disrupted in vitro fertilization services for upward of 300 people, forcing patients to reschedule or move egg retrievals and embryo transfers.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on Instagram on Dec. 28, the hospital said that all embryos and eggs remained safe in continuously monitored cryo-tanks. But the storage tanks won’t be opened for about a month, after construction is over and the air and environment has been tested for safety, the hospital said.

“The disruption to services is only because of the remediation at this point to ensure there is no long-term damage,” said Jessica Pastore, a spokesperson for the Brigham.

Patients undergoing a frozen embryo transfer will have to wait weeks to reschedule and redo the extensive process of preparing their bodies for a pregnancy. Not only does the preparation involve medication that can cause nausea and irritability, but also frequent doctor visits, blood work, and transvaginal ultrasounds.

Patients undergoing egg retrieval, or who are doing “fresh transfers” with eggs that have not been frozen, have been able to move forward with procedures at an alternative site run by fertility clinic Boston IVF.

It’s the second time in a decade that the IVF clinic has flooded. A waterline burst in 2014, destroying many documents and prompting an emergency backup plan with Boston IVF.

After the latest flood, the hospital said it was installing water shutoffs on multiple floors to prevent such issues in the future.

Advertisement

The disruption was distressing to large numbers of women, many of whom had undergone weeks of preparation for embryo transfers.

Alexis Goulette, who runs a private online IVF Facebook support group for Massachusetts patients, said more than 200 women had joined a Facebook chat to discuss the flood issues.

Goulette said she would have liked to see the hospital provide patients with emotional support to deal with the disappointment of drawing out an already long and often stressful process. She was also disappointed that the hospital had not committed to compensating patients who had paid for multiple doctor’s office visits, lab work, medication, and transportation.

Making matters worse for some patients, their insurance deductibles reset in the new year, meaning they will have to pay out of pocket for care that might have been covered if it had happened in December. Other patients, who pay entirely out of pocket for IVF services due to limitations of insurance coverage, will have to pay again for many visits and tests.

“On the financial side and emotional side, there are no answers at all,” Goulette said.

When asked, the hospital declined to say whether it would reimburse patients. The Brigham said affected patients should contact the hospital’s family and patient relations department. The hospital added that social work clinicians have also been working to support patients.

Resolve New England, an infertility support nonprofit located in Massachusetts, was planning a virtual support night on Tuesday to help patients cope with the news.

Advertisement

“For being one of the biggest hospitals in the world, continuation of care should not be stopped,” Goulette said. “We feel like in IVF we’re second-class citizens. They think the care can be pushed.”

One patient, who asked not to be named due to the sensitive nature of fertility planning, said hospital staff had initially called on Christmas Eve to schedule a transfer, saying that after weeks of tests and medication, she was ready to proceed. Family members overheard the call and celebrated with her. However within hours of that call, she was told her frozen embryo transfer had been cancelled because of the flood.

While she had prepared herself for the emotional rollercoaster of the IVF process, the unexpected cancellation before the holidays was a gut punch. She is still waiting for a call to reschedule.

“It just felt like hope was taken away,” the patient said. “I know it’s a matter of waiting. But every day with IVF feels like an eternity.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.