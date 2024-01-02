Lexington company gets $100 million from Novartis

Voyager Therapeutics, a Lexington biotech working on genetic medicines for neurological diseases, will receive $100 million up front from the Swiss drug giant Novartis in a deal to license the startup’s potential gene therapies for two rare inherited disorders. Voyager has been working on treatments for Huntington’s disease, a devastating condition that results in the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, and spinal muscular atrophy, a neuromuscular disease that affects about one in 10,000 babies born each year. The deal caused Voyager’s stock to surge more than 24 percent on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The companies have collaborated since 2022 on treatments for neurological diseases. Under the new agreement, Voyager could receive up to $1.2 billion if the work on Huntington’s and spinal muscular atrophy reaches certain goals. “We are thrilled to expand our existing relationship with Novartis, a global leader in the gene therapy field,” said Voyager’s chief executive, Alfred Sandrock Jr. He said the agreement will strengthen his company’s balance sheet and give Voyager enough cash to keep running until at least mid-2026. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla sales climb as prices slashed

Tesla sales jumped during the last three months of 2023 after the carmaker slashed prices and customers rushed to take advantage of tax breaks on electric vehicles — provisions that will be harder to come by in 2024. The company said Tuesday that it sold 484,500 cars in the fourth quarter, up from 435,000 in the third quarter and 405,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, Tesla sold 1.8 million vehicles. The gains put Tesla on track to sell more than 2 million cars in 2024, potentially overtaking established carmakers like Mercedes-Benz and Renault. During the last year, Tesla has lost market share to rivals like General Motors, Hyundai, Ford, and Volkswagen as they introduced more electric vehicles. Tesla accounts for half the electric cars sold in the United States. In 2022, Tesla accounted for two-thirds of the market. In China, the largest market for electric cars, Tesla faces intense competition from BYD and other Chinese automakers. BYD sold 526,000 fully electric cars worldwide in the fourth quarter, exceeding Tesla, a milestone that many auto analysts had been expecting given the Chinese company’s rapid growth. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

Holiday travel in China returns to pre-pandemic levels

China recorded over 1.72 million inbound and outbound trips per day during the three-day New Year’s holiday — similar to levels last seen before the pandemic in 2019 —spurring hopes a travel recovery could boost the sputtering economy. The figures are up almost sixfold from last year’s levels, according to a statement by National Immigration Administration on Tuesday. They also exceeded the 1.56 million forecast made prior to the holidays. China has loosened visa restrictions in recent weeks to coax people to travel — both inbound and outbound — and inject life back into its economy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SATELLITE

Dish and EchoStar complete merger

Dish Network Corp. and EchoStar Corp. have completed their merger, reuniting Charlie Ergen’s satellite empire once again. The deal, which closed on Dec. 31, is key to Ergen’s plan to transition Dish away from the dwindling pay-TV business and toward wireless services, challenging the likes of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Dish, which had accrued significant debt, will now have access to more cash and time to expand its 5G network buildout and mobile and broadband offerings, including fixed home wireless and Boost Infinite, a low-cost mobile service. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus closes out 2023 on a high note

Airbus managed to beat its annual delivery target in 2023 as the plane maker ramped up output in December, according to a website that tracks aircraft handovers. The world’s largest maker of commercial aircraft likely handed over 733 planes to customers last year, according to preliminary data from Aviation Flights Group. Of those, 579 were for its bestselling A320neo family of single-aisle jets, the data show. Widebody A350 aircraft accounted for 57 units, according to Aviation Flights Group. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Bankruptcies in Sweden highest since the 1990s

Swedish bankruptcies jumped 29 percent in 2023 to the highest level since the 1990s, when the bursting of a property bubble crippled the Nordic nation’s banking system. This may just be the tip of the iceberg in the wake of persistently high inflation and interest rates, according to UC, a credit reference agency that compiled the data. In December, bankruptcies increased overall by 23 percent from a year earlier, it said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Oregon newspaper closes after employee embezzlement

A weekly newspaper in Oregon abruptly stopped publishing and laid off all of its workers after an employee embezzled tens of thousands of dollars and left months of bills unpaid, its editor said. The newspaper, The Eugene Weekly, announced Thursday that it would stop printing after it discovered financial problems, including money not being paid into employee retirement accounts and $70,000 of unpaid bills to the newspaper’s printer, Camilla Mortensen, the newspaper’s editor, said Sunday. The entire 10-person newspaper staff was laid off three days before Christmas, though some workers, including Mortensen, were still volunteering to publish articles online. — NEW YORK TIMES

PHARMACEUTICALS

Billions worth of Paxlovid set to expire

Stockpiles of Pfizer’s Paxlovid worth $2.2 billion are set to expire by the end of next month in Europe and the UK as demand for the COVID-19 treatment plummets. The outdated supply includes $1.1 billion worth of doses that had already expired as of November, according to the London-based analytics firm Airfinity Ltd. The UK has seen the biggest chunk go to waste with an estimated 1 million past-date courses at a cost of some $700 million, Airfinity said in a report. Soaring death counts near the height of the pandemic spurred governments to invest heavily in Paxlovid, still the most effective treatment for COVID. As vaccination and infections have conferred widespread immunity, serious cases have become less common, curtailing use of the drug. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Cheddar puts employees on unpaid leave

Financial news network Cheddar placed at least some of its employees on unpaid leave Tuesday, the latest development for the startup that bills itself as a destination for younger viewers. The news network put the affected workers on furlough, effective immediately, and banned employees from further work, according to an email sent to the employees. Altice USA, the cable company that owned Cheddar, announced last week that it had sold the network to Archetype, a media company owned by California investment firm Regent LP. Archetype’s holdings include a portfolio of titles focused on military history, including Army Times and Defense News, and sites including popular review platform RateMyProfessors. — NEW YORK TIMES