Tell us: What’s your favorite bagel place in the Boston area?

It used to be hard to find a good bagel in the Boston area, but bagel lovers have many more options these days with a slew of artisanal bagel shops opening in recent years.

Popular bagel shops include Katz’s Bagel Bakery in Chelsea, Kupel’s Bakery in Brookline, Rosenfeld’s Bagels in Newton.

But we want to know, what bagel shop do you recommend?