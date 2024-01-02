Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day with frozen pretzels and doughs

Mark your calendars: Jan. 8 is National Gluten-Free Day. Blogger Cassy Joy Garcia, a health coach and author from San Antonio, Texas, was instrumental in establishing the second Monday of January as a day to recognize those with gluten-related health issues. Or just to encourage people to take the day off from eating gluten, the protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. If you embrace the challenge, a few snacks can enhance your day, especially if you’re cozied up in front of the TV on a cold evening. For instance, the snack company Eastern Standard Provisions, the maker of artisanal Bavarian-style pretzels, has introduced Gluten Free One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites to its product line. The two-bite rounds bake quickly on a baking sheet, have a light and airy center and a tender crust, and are a good match with a lager. The box of 10 includes pretzel salt (about $9).

Another option comes from the New York company Gluten Free Easy, which offers frozen doughs — puff pastry sheets and squares, dough for pitas, and rounds to build mini pizzas. Thaw the puff pastry squares to wrap around fruit fillings for desserts or to make savory tartlets and hand pies. These can all be a foundation for an endless number of treats. Co-founder Esther Anzaroot aimed to create gluten-free products so tasty you’d never guess they’re gluten-free (puff pastry sheet, $16.99; 12 puff pastry squares, $16.99; 12 pizza rounds, $13.49; 4 pitas, $13.49). Various Gluten Free Easy products are available at The Butcherie, 428 Harvard St., Brookline, 617- 731-9888, or go to theglutenfreeshoppe.com/collections/gluten-free-easy. Eastern Standard Provisions’ Gluten Free One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites are sold at Whole Foods Market locations.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland