Recipe: Garnish a hearty bowl of vegetable-farro soup with roasted mushrooms and Brussels sprouts

7. Taste the soup for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with mushrooms and Brussels sprouts. Garnish with extra thyme.

Serves 6

This simmering pot is just what we need for warmth and sustenance, a nourishing, chunky soup of healthful grains, mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts. Before you add the vegetables to the soup, roast them so they hold their shape and retain their distinct flavors. Farro, an ancient wheat grain popular in Italy, is widely available. You can also use barley or kamut (Khorasan wheat) or other wheat berries; these grains have a nice chewy texture and nutty flavor similar to farro. Adjust the simmering time for the soup so whatever grain you're using is tender at the end of cooking. For a thinner soup, add 1 to 2 cups more vegetable broth or water (a total of 9 to 10 cups of liquid).

5 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered 8 ounces cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, trimmed and thickly sliced 8 ounces oyster, shiitake, or hen of the woods mushrooms, or a combination, trimmed and thickly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 1 large onion, chopped 2 medium carrots, chopped 2 stalks celery, chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 8 cups vegetable broth, or more if needed 1 ⅓ cups farro or another whole grain such as barley or kamut Extra fresh thyme, leaves chopped (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand 2 large rimmed baking sheets.

2. Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil on each baking sheet.

3. Spread the Brussels sprouts on one sheet; include any leaves that fell off as you cut them to brown and crisp in the oven. Using your hands, toss the vegetables with the oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the Brussels sprouts cut sides down. Arrange the mushrooms on the other sheet, toss with your hands, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. Roast the vegetables for 25 to 30 minutes, turning them once or twice, or until they are golden brown.

5. Meanwhile, in a soup pot over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the onion, carrots, and celery with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables start to soften. Stir in the thyme.

6. Add the vegetable broth, turn the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Add the farro (or other grains). Lower the heat to medium and simmer the grains for 30 minutes, or until tender. Depending on the grain you use, you may need 10 minutes less or 10 minutes more.