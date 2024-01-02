Recipe: A riff on classic Waldorf salad includes roasted golden beets tossed with tart apples, celery, and walnuts

7. Add the greens to the bowl, and toss with the remaining dressing. Top the beet mixture with greens and red onions.

Whether or not you make official New Year's resolutions, January is a good time to reset, to swing the pendulum of indulgence back to the center. This appetizer salad is full of exactly what your post-holiday regimen needs, and if you are in the business of eliminating things from your diet, it is gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. The name Waldorf comes from a fruit and nut salad typically tossed with mayonnaise. The original Waldorf was invented in the late 19th century at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. This salad uses some of those core components, namely apples, celery, and walnuts, along with golden beets and a light vinaigrette. Choose four medium-to-large golden beets; substitute red beets if that's all that's available. Roast the beets wrapped tightly in foil so they steam in their own moisture. When they're done, you can slide a paring knife easily into the flesh. Once cool, slip off the skins with your hands or a paring knife. (For red beets, wear disposable gloves to avoid staining your hands; toss the salad at the last minute because red beets will stain all the other ingredients.) Lightly sweeten a vinaigrette with orange juice and maple syrup to toss first with the beet mixture, then with small greens for garnish with thinly sliced red onion. The plate has lots going for it with bright colors and crunch. Cold weather flavors meet summery lightness.

Serves 4

4 golden beets (medium-to-large), washed, ends trimmed 5 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste ¾ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 1 large tart green apple, such as Granny Smith, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice 3 stalks celery, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Grated rind of 1 small orange 2 tablespoons orange juice 1 tablespoon maple syrup 2 cups spring greens, micro-greens, or pea shoots ½ small red onion, thinly sliced

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch baking dish and a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Spread a 12-inch sheet of foil on the counter. Place the beets on the foil. Drizzle the beets with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Wrap the beets tightly in the foil. Place the packet in the baking dish. Roast for 1 hour, or until the beets are tender when tested with a paring knife; cool to room temperature. Turn the oven down to 325 degrees.

3. Spread the walnuts on the rimmed baking sheet. Toast in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until shiny and aromatic; cool to room temperature.

4. With a paring knife, remove and discard the skins on the beets. Cut the beets into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Transfer to a bowl. Add the walnuts, apple, and celery.

5. In another bowl, whisk the sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar, thyme, orange rind and juice, maple syrup, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk in the remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil until the dressing emulsifies.

6. Add 3/4 of the dressing to the beet mixture. Toss well. Divide the mixture among 4 salad plates.