She worked with Eric Ripert, Tony Maws, and Ken Oringer. Now, Kate Smith has a restaurant of her own.

I’ve always loved cooking. I can’t remember ever learning to cook: My mom, my dad, my grandmother, everyone cooked, and I always just loved it. I wanted to go to culinary school, but I thought I would do something more practical. I went to college and always had in the back of my mind that maybe someday I would cook, almost as a hobby.

Was there a moment when you realized: This is what I want to do?

Milford’s Kate Smith, 40, has worked in some of the Northeast’s greatest kitchens, from Le Bernardin in New York City to The Elephant Walk and Toro in Boston. Now she and her husband, Trevor, run Thistle & Leek in Newton — a cozy neighborhood gastropub that they opened at the height of COVID-19. The pair met while peeling veggies at Craigie Street Bistrot; now, in addition to a busy restaurant, they have two young kids.

I worked in restaurants all through college at BU as a server. I majored in international relations and Spanish. I did my last semester in Spain, and that’s actually where I really fell in love with Spanish food. After I graduated, I was applying for jobs. I wasn’t really inspired by any of it. And then it just hit me: I wanted to work in restaurants. I applied to culinary school and found a cooking job while doing a weekend culinary program at Johnson & Wales. Just under a year in culinary school, I stopped going. I realized I was learning so much more just working in restaurants.

Where were you working at the time?

Craigie Street Bistrot. Everyone had said that it was the hardest kitchen to work in. And I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’

Standards were really high. It was really fast-paced, constantly changing. There was no standing still; there was no stagnation. Tony [Maws] and every person in the kitchen was just always pushing, always learning, always evolving, which is not an easy thing.

The first real restaurant I worked at was The Elephant Walk. I started there as a server, but Nadsa de Monteiro, the daughter of the founder, kind of took me under her wing. She let me work in the kitchen with her sometimes. I started helping her and her mother teach cooking classes. They taught me about Cambodian and French food. Nadsa was definitely one of my lifelong mentors.

Did you ever do anything with the international relations and Spanish degree, or was it all cooking after college?

It was all cooking. I like to think that my degree has helped me along the way.

So you dropped out of culinary school. Take me up to the present day. How did you get where you are now?

I continued working at Craigie Street Bistrot. I was actually part of the team that transitioned from Craigie Street Bistrot to Craigie on Main. That’s actually where I met Trevor.

He was a cook there. He was peeling cardoons, a vegetable, and it takes a lot of work to prep them. It’s a long project. It’s a tedious project. They had me help him because it goes much quicker with two people. And he told me he knew that we needed to hire people, and he thought I might be good. He was trying to be super-friendly so that I would take the job, and it worked.

From there, I went to TW Food, a tiny restaurant in Cambridge, where I was promoted to sous chef. I did that for a little while, but I realized that I hadn’t cooked for long enough. I went back to be a line cook again. I went to New York City, because I wanted the New York City restaurant experience. I wanted to work at a three-star restaurant because I knew I would never own a restaurant like that or run a restaurant like that.

Where did you work?

I was at Le Bernardin.

You have to dish about that. First of all, I think a lot of people wonder how to even get in the door. That’s really impressive. Then, once you’re in the door, what’s it like?

Another one of my mentors, Gabriel Frasca, whom I’d worked with on Nantucket, had worked with the chef de cuisine there. He sent a message, which got my resume on the pile. I had to prove myself once I was there, but he got my resume in the stack that was looked at. That was definitely a huge help.

A lot of readers might not know what it means to stage. What goes into that job?

It’s basically a trial. It’s really hard to tell on paper; kitchens are so fast-paced and so hands-on. It’s really hard to tell from a resume whether it’s a good fit. A stage is a chance for both the restaurant and the cook to get a feel for what it’s like working there. It’s usually a one-day thing, sometimes longer. At our restaurant, we do shorter shifts: I don’t want to make someone work a 10-hour day just to see if they like the job or not. I’ve staged many places where I’ve spent a day, thought I was going to a love a place, and it just wasn’t for me. It’s really valuable to figure out before you’re committed to a place whether it’s a good fit.

Did Le Bernardin decide you were amazing? What happened next?

I actually had to do three stages to get the job. It’s pretty standard, I guess, for that restaurant. The kitchen is brigade-style. There were about 40 or 50 cooks, at least when I was there. You start at one station, and there’s a linear way you work from one station to the next. You move up when someone ahead of you leaves. I worked my way through the kitchen, moving through the stations. Working for Eric Ripert was such a treat. It was one of the few kitchens that didn’t use sous-vide; that didn’t use everything weighed out to the gram. They really teach how to cook: You’re using your senses, your taste, your smell, the feel. You’re evaluating as you go. I actually learned to cook, not just to follow a recipe.

What was Eric Ripert like? He projects a very calm personality, but who knows?

He was very present in the kitchens. He’s very true to that. That is not just a TV image. That was absolutely what I experienced working there. There were other chefs who were keeping the ball rolling, but he was truly a teacher, a mentor, all of that.

And then you worked at Toro. What was that like?

At Toro, I learned how to create dishes, how to balance them, how to write a menu that made sense, and pacing.

I learned so much about how to refine what I’d put together and critique it and analyze it and make it better. I would put together something that I thought was good, but just not quite there. And Ken [Oringer] would take all of the exact same ingredients and just put it together slightly differently or plate it slightly differently. And the taste and the experience would just be completely transformed. It always blew my mind. … That attention to detail matters so much.

How did you then come to open your own restaurant?

By the time I left Toro, I was pregnant with my older daughter. We had left New York to come back to Boston because we ultimately wanted to start a family and open a restaurant. Trevor and I had been dreaming of our restaurant for years at this point. I stepped back from being a chef so that we had a little bit more time to have a kid and to work on our own project. I ended up working at Formaggio Kitchen in the South End as a cheese-buyer. I was so sad to leave that job! We found the Thistle & Leek spot and started the process of getting it off the ground, and then COVID hit. And it was a wild time. We officially opened in September 2020.

You went for it anyway.

We went for it anyway. We thought about backing out. We could have backed out. We signed our lease, and then about a week or two later, everything shut down. I remember there was a long phone call with our accountant and lawyers. And we had already spoken with all of our investors, kind of trying to decide whether we would go forward or not. We could have backed out, we would have been out some money, but we could have done it. But we also knew that it was so hard to get to that point. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. And we knew that if we didn’t go for it, we probably wouldn’t do it again. So we decided to just do it.

Are you glad you did?

I’m very glad we did it. It’s been a wild ride. But it’s been a lot of fun. It’s also been a really unique experience to open a restaurant under all of the COVID guidelines. Part of it never felt like we would ever have the restaurant that we had envisioned before COVID, but it’s been really fun to grow into that. I was at the restaurant last night, looking around, and we had a busy restaurant. It’s full, it’s lively, it’s cozy, and it feels really good to think about where we are now compared with where we started.

You talked about staging at Le Bernardin. Living in New York must be expensive. How do you make ends meet? Even in Boston, the rent and the cost of living — people can’t afford it. How did you get by?

Barely. It’s funny: I was a server in college, and I took a huge pay cut to be a cook. I had a studio by myself. I ended up having to move in with roommates because I couldn’t afford to live by myself once I started cooking instead of serving. Trevor and I spent a decade being broke. And we just did it because we were focused on the end goal. We were like: ‘Someday, this is going to pay off. It’s worth it to take these jobs. We’re learning so much.’ It was not easy. Even now, we’re OK, but it’s still tough. The economics of working in and running a restaurant are really tough right now. I think it’s one of the biggest challenges.

Why’s it worth it?

It’s a good question. This has just been our passion for so long. I can’t imagine doing anything other than cooking. And it’s so rewarding. It’s never boring. It’s never dull. There’s always something new. And then just the chance to feed people and provide that joy that you get when you go into a good restaurant. We’re a neighborhood restaurant, too. Just getting to know our neighborhood, getting to know our regulars and the people around us, is so rewarding. It’s not easy, but it’s so rewarding.

How would you describe the Newton vibe versus other neighborhoods where you’ve worked?

I really love it. We have people we see once or twice a week. It feels like we’re part of a community. We see our city councilors. We work with the food pantry. We know the people at City Hall. It feels good to be part of a smaller community.

But you have a commute.

We do. Fortunately, we typically don’t have to commute during rush hour. I listen to audiobooks, I listen to music, I listen to podcasts.

What’s your favorite podcast?

The Joe Gardener podcast. I love to garden. That’s one of the reasons we like living where we do. I have a big garden, and I absolutely love it. And the Joe Gardener podcast is just about gardening, and he has all these different experts who come on, and it’s just very fun to listen to. It’s easy to listen to.

Time for some short, quick questions. What’s your most missed restaurant? Is there a restaurant that you used to love in college or beyond that’s no longer here anymore?

I miss the [original] Table at Season to Taste when Carl Dooley was there. It was such a special place. The food was just amazing.

You and Trevor also have two young kids. What’s your secret to balancing it all?

I wish I could say I had a secret. Every day, we wake up and figure out how we’re going to make it work. Trevor and I tend to alternate nights. They have childcare during the day, and then one of us will stay at the restaurant and the other one will go home to have the girls for the night. And then we just switch back and forth.

Do your kids have adventurous palates? Or are you stuck like the rest of us with kids who eat nothing but beige food?

Before I had kids, I was adamant that they would eat anything and everything, especially since I was a chef. My older daughter is the pickiest eater. I have tried everything to get her to eat more. I got this tip from a podcast: If she doesn’t like something, we say, ‘She doesn’t like it yet.’ It leaves the door open!

What about under-the-radar places that you love? Any favorite local haunts?

Caffe Sorrento, a local Italian spot. It’s red-sauce Italian. It’s got chicken parm and veal marsala, and it’s a great bar to sit at. It’s fun. It’s friendly, and they’re great with the kids.

What’s your favorite snack or guilty pleasure?

Chips and dip. I have zero willpower if there’s a bag of chips. I’ve been eating Fritos with pimento cheese.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.