With new shops and pop-ups, Boston’s bagel business is booming

In October, she closed the Providence bagel shop; now she’s in the process of moving the equipment to Cambridge and getting the new shop open in the new year. (Little Sister will remain open.) It will be the latest artisanal bagel shop to arrive in the Boston area in recent years.

It’s a homecoming of sorts. Pagán grew up in Puerto Rico but studied chemical engineering at MIT and started working toward her MBA at the Sloan School of Management. But she left all that behind for a life in the kitchen when she opened her Providence café Little Sister in 2017, a year after opening Rebelle.

It’s been two years since Milena Pagán found the Kendall Square spot where she will open an outpost of her Providence bagel shop, Rebelle Bagels .

But does Cambridge or Boston need more bagels?

“I don’t know that Providence needed another bagel shop when I started,” Pagán said. “I certainly can’t speak for all of Boston or Cambridge, and I can’t speak for all of Providence, but I think we bring something very unique to the table, like the cream cheese flavors that we come up with. We really try to push the envelope. . . . We’re trying to do something offbeat and different, loud, colorful, playful.”

Bagels are gorgeous. The round breads made of flour, salt, yeast, and malt are simple and beautiful. They come in various sizes and styles, and people have strong opinions about what makes a good bagel. The ancient food dates back to the 14th century, or so writes Maria Balinska in her 2008 book, “The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread.” Today, as bagel shops and pop-ups show up in and around Boson, people have choices.

There’s Katz Bagel Bakery in Chelsea, Kupel’s Bakery in Brookline, Rosenfeld’s Bagels in Newton. Boston is a city that has long loved the bagel and embraced the local shop. That showed in how Finagle A Bagel, which was started in 1991 and purchased in 1998 by Laura Trust and Alan Litchman, turned itself from a local chain with four locations into a national business with 21 locations, including a test kitchen. But, like most food businesses, people’s habits come and go. Now Finagle a Bagel has one shop on Boylston Street. The boom and bust nature of the food industry, as well as a historic financial collapse and a pandemic, have put the business to the test. And over that time, Trust has seen the nature of the bagel business up close.

“The business has been cyclical for the 25 years we’ve been in it,” Trust said. “There was the bagel boom in the ‘90s, the national chains opening, and the recession in 2008 was tough on all business — and food service in particular.”

Add on top of that COVID, and a business like Finagle A Bagel needed to change. Plus, people’s tastes change. Chains like Panera and Bruegger’s Bagels and Einstein Bros. Bagels (all owned by the same JAB Holding Company) made their claims and pushed out smaller, local chains by buying them up or moving into their spaces. But Trust has been encouraged by what she’s seen with new shop owners stepping in to make more local bagels.

The current bagel scene in the region owes a lot to Bagelsaurus in Cambridge. When Mary Ting Hyatt started popping-up with her acclaimed bagels in 2013, she shifted the movement. At the time, bagels had lost their identity in a lot of ways. There were Panera’s puffy version, and Dunkin’s version — which some argue needs to be toasted in order to be edible — and grocery store bagels. It was difficult to find anything resembling a chewy and slightly crispy New York-style bagel. Then Hyatt arrived. When she opened her cafe in 2014, her slow-fermented bagels filled a need in the city, landed her on national “best bagels” lists in major publications, and launched a new wave of bagel shop openings.

“To see other bagel shops pop up has been great,” Hyatt said. “By no means is the scene diminished. Other shops have increased interest.”

One of those new bakers is Jordan Renouf, who started the pop-up Brick Street Bagels in 2022 in the hopes that he could find some excitement in his career. The Putney, Vt.-born baker started looking into making bagels and distributing them with a bike delivery service (“In the winter that was taxing,” he said). The venture grew into a regular weekend pop-up where preorders sold out in minutes. Today, Renouf works out of a South End restaurant kitchen, where he makes about 900 bagels by hand over the course of a weekend. Then he drives to a selected location in Boston, usually a park, for people to pick them up. Renouf says his bagels are a bit puffier than traditional New York-style bagels, and they’ve become popular on TikTok and other social media sites.

“So many of the young families who come to the pop-ups have little kids with them, and I always try to choose a park where there’s either good running space for the kids, or there’s a playground that they’re playing on as their parents wait for the bagels,” Renouf said. “That’s a cool experience for a young family with their stroller to bring their kid to get a good, fresh bagel, and hopefully that’s building a memory for that kid.”

There’s also Black Sheep Bagel Cafe in Cambridge, which was opened in 2017 by Shoshanah Garber Ramirez and her husband, Manny Ramirez. They wanted a place to get a bagel near where they lived, but the closest shop was a Bruegger’s in Harvard Square that later closed, and Bagelsaurus was too far away in Porter Square. So the couple decided to open their own place, even though they didn’t even know how to make bagels. Now they have the cafe and market on Magazine Street and continue to make bagels they love.

Not far away, Ed Thill had a similar experience.

He needed something new. He’d worked in the wholesale food business and his wife encouraged him to make a meaningful change he’d enjoy. In the fall of 2016, he started making bagels, and by September 2019 he and Lindsey Gaudet opened Goldilox Bagels in Medford. The shop is open three days a week, and they’ve seen business take off and an interest in their bagels grow.

“It seems like there’s a bagel upswing,” Thill said.

As she prepares to open her new shop, Pagán is counting on it.

“My philosophy is . . . keep putting one foot in front of the other and walk through the doors as they open,” she said.