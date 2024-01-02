Lawrence woman charged in fatal, hit-and-run crash on I-495

The car had front-end damage and a registration that matched the evidence found at the scene of the crash, the statement said.

Jaymee K. Miller, 32, of Lawrence was arrested after police spotted her vehicle at a Gulf station on Route 114 in Lawrence shortly after the crash that was reported around 10:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

A woman who was allegedly driving drunk is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 495 in Andover Saturday that killed a 75-year-old woman from Methuen, according to State Police.

The crash killed Luzmila Quispe, who was riding in the back seat of a 2009 Honda Fit that was rear-ended by a 2014 Ford Edge that allegedly did not stop, police said.

Advertisement

The Honda was pushed across the highway and struck a guardrail, State Police said.

Quispe was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, where she later died, the statement said.

Another backseat passenger, a 76-year-old man from Methuen, was also flown to a Boston hospital. A 22-year-old woman who was driving, and a 53-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat, who are also from Methuen, were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, State Police said.

Their conditions was not known Tuesday evening.

Andover firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free Quispe and the man from the vehicle, police said.

A Lawrence police officer spotted Miller’s Ford Edge at the gas station. State Police were notified. A Trooper who responded gave a field sobriety test to Miller. She was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to State Police.

Advertisement

She refused a breathalyzer test at the State Police Andover barracks. As a result, her driver’s license was seized and immediately suspended, the statement said.

Her bail was set at $20,000, State Police said.

State Police were notified on Monday that Qusipe had died from her injuries, the statement said.

“Charges against . . . Miller may be upgraded to reflect the death of the passenger depending on the results of the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

























Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.