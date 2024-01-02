Black academics rue resignation of Harvard president

For Black academics such as Davis, that celebration soured into shock and disappointment on Tuesday when Gay announced that she was stepping down as president of the nation’s most prestigious university.

“It’s certainly a pride point,” Davis recalled. “These moments that you never think someone who looks like you would be in such a high position of power. . . . But she already had a target on her back from the get-go.”

When Claudine Gay was named the first Black president of Harvard University in December 2022, Shardé Davis, an associate professor of communications at the University of Connecticut, was thrilled. And nervous.

Gay’s announcement followed a series of crises and marked the shortest tenure of any Harvard president. For many Black academics, it also served as a reminder there is little room for error when you are a Black leaderin an arena still dominated by white men.

“I am sad and disappointed,” said Janie Ward, a recently retired professor of critical race, gender, and cultural studies at Simmons University. Ward said she and colleagues across the country had been emailing each other about Gay’s resignation and its implications for higher education. “I’m worried . . . we may not have made the progress as we wished.”

David Thomas, president of Morehouse College, a historically Black men’s college in Atlanta, said the allegations of plagiarism in some of Gay’s scholarly work, coupled with the criticisms from students, donors, and politicians that she was too slow to respond to antisemitism on campus, made it difficult for her to lead Harvard.

“One can argue how severe her violations were, but once you have that sort of cloud around you, it makes it difficult to lead an organization whose raison d’etre is to investigate what is true,” said Thomas, who taught at Harvard for more than 20 years.

For Gay to step down under such a cloud is “disappointing for me . . . it’s disappointing for the larger Black community,” Thomas said. “It’s a tragedy for Harvard.”

Gay, the former dean of Harvard’s faculty of arts and sciences, began her tenure in July. She was among a new crop of college presidents, many of them women and people of color, who were appointed after the COVID pandemic and a spate of retirements of the old guard across the country.

Despite their reputation as liberal bastions, the faculty and leadership of America’s colleges and universities remain predominantly white.

A survey in 2022 of more than 1,000 college presidents by the American Council on Education, a higher-education trade group, found that 13 percent were Black, up from 8 percent in 2016. Close to three out of four college presidents were white in 2022.

Similarly, 73 percent of full-time faculty nationwide were white, while only 6 percent were Black, according to 2021 data from the US Department of Education.

Often, fewer Black professors hold tenure-track positions, which not only provide permanency at an institution and more freedom in conducting their research, but also can lead to deanships and other administrative roles, positions that can be ladders to college presidencies.

Adam Scales, a law professor at Rutgers University’s Camden campus and a self-described conservative, felt Gay’s handling of the congressional hearings, coupled with the plagiarism allegations, warranted her resignation.

“She should have resigned a couple weeks ago,” he said. “This is not the hill to die on for people who are concerned about the fair treatment of Blacks in academia or women in academia.”

He recognized her departure was being seen as a victory for opponents of progressive ideas in universities, but “that fact should not have discouraged some people at Harvard from recognizing that she was in grave danger here.”

Marc Lamont Hill, a professor of anthropology and urban education at the City University of New York, agreed the plagiarism allegations probably warranted Gay’s departure, but was not as quick to dismiss the political context that has surrounded her for most of the past month.

”My concern is how quickly a political disagreement turned into a public narrative about the unworthiness of a Black woman who’s been hired,” said Hill, adding that Black people are all too familiar with how one person can be cast as representative of an entire race.

”Plagiarism is not known to be a Black thing, it’s not known to be a woman thing,” he said, “but when it comes to [Gay’s] plagiarism it’s like, ‘See, see, we told you.’ ”

Hill has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian causes, and was himself subject to criticism in 2018 while teaching at Temple University, after using the phrase, “a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” seen by some as a call for Israel’s destruction. He apologized shortly after and said he did not support antisemitism.

Harvard could best counter concerns that Gay’s departure is a setback for Black women in academia by replacing her with a person from a similar background, Hill said.

”In order to signal they don’t have a diminished faith in Black women, or Black academics in general, hiring another Black woman would be the absolute best move they could make,” Hill said.

In 2020, Davis, the UConn professor, helped launch a discussion on the social media platform X of Black faculty frustrated by microaggressions and racism they encountered in academia, under the hashtag BlackintheIvory. But progress on campus, she said, has been slow. That initial vigor to change culture in the wake of police killings and racial unrest has fizzled on some campuses, Davis said.

Several Black academics said they worry that Harvard’s experience with Gay will make the university reluctant to hire a person of color or a Black woman as its next president. That would be a mistake, they said.

“There are more people at Harvard that could do that job who are people of color and who are women than anyplace in the planet,” said Thomas, of Morehouse. “They are not limited by the talent pool. They are only limited by their imagination and courage.”









