Police identify victim of Boston’s first homicide of the year

Police on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot in Dorchester on New Year’s Day in the city’s first homicide of 2024.
Nilton Fernandes, 24, was found outside 34 High St. around 5:30 a.m. Monday by officers who were responding to a report of a person shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting was reported in a residential neighborhood of multifamily homes just behind the Mather Elementary School. A knock at the door of 34 High St. went unanswered Monday morning.
No arrests have been announced in the killing. Anyone with information can call police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.