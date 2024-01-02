Claudine Gay’s departure highlights lack of diversity in higher education leadership

Gay, a scholar on race in America and proponent of increasing racial diversity on Harvard’s campus, announced she would resign as president in a statement on Tuesday amid a series of overlapping controversies. Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will serve as the university’s interim president, the Harvard Corporation said in a separate statement Tuesday.

The resignation on Tuesday of Harvard University president Claudine Gay, the first Black leader of the nation’s most prestigious university, is throwing a spotlight on the lack of racial diversity in college faculty and leadership.

Her ascension to perhaps the highest-profile leader in American academia and subsequent resignation underscores how few people of color have historically been found among the ranks of college professors and administrators, even as those same colleges search for ways to increase diversity in enrollment in the wake of the end of affirmative action.

Surveys and data from the US Department of Education show the demographic makeup of college faculty and leadership in the United States is disproportionately white, though diversity has increased among the nation’s college presidents since 2016.

Explore the charts below to see recent data on higher education faculty, leadership, and the US population.

Deirdre Fernandes of the Globe staff contributed to this report

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.