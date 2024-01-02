Harvard President Claudine Gay is resigning. Follow live updates.

She is stepping down after months of contending with interlocking crises over the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

Harvard University President Claudine Gay , the first Black leader of the nation’s most prestigious university, is resigning.

January 2, 2024

Harvard student says plagiarism standards seem more strict for students than president — 2:18 p.m.

Alex Bernat, a junior at Harvard, said he hopes Gay’s resignation is the beginning of a larger reckoning on antisemitism and academic integrity among its leadership.

Bernat said he was disappointed to see that Gay would be staying on the faculty in light of allegations that she plagiarized parts of her dissertation. He said he wants to see more transparent investigations into possible plagiarism than the Harvard Corporation has so far offered.

”The plagiarism standards appear to be more stringent for undergraduates, including first semester freshmen, than Harvard’s president, who’s supposed to be the pinnacle of academic scholarship,” Bernat said. “It’s inappropriate for any university to keep around a top-tier administrator or even a regular professor who had violated academic honesty policies to the degree Claudine had.”

Bernat, who is Jewish, said he has spoken to Alan Garber, the school’s provost and interim president, a few times, and he believes Garber will do a better job at tackling antisemitism on campus. He said Garber, who was raised Jewish, may have a “better understanding of what antisemitism is.”

”The next question we have to ask is how someone with such a shoddy record of scholarship was chosen as Harvard’s president,” he said. “And I think that redirects focus to the corporation.”

Here’s what to know about Gay — 2:02 p.m.

Gay is a political scientist who has spent most of her career at Harvard and held leadership roles for years. She was the first Black president of the nation’s oldest university.

‘TWO DOWN,’ Representative Stefanik says in wake of Gay’s resignation — 1:49 p.m.

Representative Elise Stefanik, whose questioning during a December congressional hearing on campus antisemitism launched Gay and two other university presidents into a sea of controversy, took to the social media platform X in the wake of news that Gay is stepping down as president.

Stefanik had repeatedly pressed for the presidents’ resignations after they gave legalistic answers about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their colleges’ rules, sparking widespread criticism.

“TWO DOWN,” Stefanik wrote, referring to resignations of Gay and the University of Pennsylvania’s president, who stepped down days after testifying.

The New York Republican also called on members of the Harvard Corporation, a key oversight board, to resign.

“They are complicit in covering up this massive scandal with unbelievable arrogance and cavalier attitudes that irreparably damaged [Harvard’s] academic integrity and moral leadership,” Stefanik wrote of the board on X.

In a separate statement, Stefanik said Congress’s investigation into antisemitism and harassment at Harvard and the plagiarism allegations against Gay “will continue to move forward to expose the rot in our most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions and deliver accountability to the American people.”

‘Not a decision I came to easily,’ Gay says in statement announcing her resignation — 1:41 p.m.

In a message to the Harvard community, Gay said her resignation as Harvard’s president is “not a decision I came to easily.”

“Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries,” the statement said. “But, after consultation with members of the Corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual.”

Plagiarism allegations emerged against Gay in December — 1:38 p.m.

Allegations emerged last month that Gay had committed plagiarism in some of her scholarly works.

Harvard has publicly acknowledged instances of “inadequate citation” and “duplicative language” in two of Gay’s peer-reviewed journal articles and in her PhD dissertation, completed in Harvard’s government department in 1997.

Gay’s congressional testimony on campus antisemitism sparked uproar. She later apologized. — 1:32 p.m.

Gay and the leaders of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania faced fiery congressional questioning on Dec. 5 about antisemitism and ideological diversity on their campuses. In one exchange, Gay gave equivocal and legalistic answers when asked by Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, if calling for the genocide of Jews violates the university’s rules of bullying and harassment.

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay answered.

In an interview with the Harvard Crimson, Harvard’s student newspaper, published on Dec. 8, Gay apologized for her testimony.

“I am sorry,” Gay told the Crimson on Dec. 7. “Words matter.”

The president of UPenn resigned on Dec. 9, while the executive committee of MIT’s governing board declared it supported its president, Sally Kornbluth.

Resignation came after criticism of initial statement on Israel-Hamas war — 1:27 p.m.

On Oct. 9, Gay issued a joint statement with other Harvard leaders that angered Jewish and Israeli students for not including an acknowledgment of the brutality of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 250 civilians and soldiers were kidnapped or taken captive.

Facing withering criticism that the statement was late and weak, the next day, on Oct. 10, Gay issued a statement in her own name condemning the attack as an act of terrorism and distancing the university from a statement cosigned by 30 Harvard student groups issued on Oct. 7 that critics saw as justifying the attack.

“I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas,” she said, in part.

Who is Alan Garber, Harvard’s incoming interim leader? — 1:20 p.m.

Garber, a physician and economist who helped guide the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, will lead the university as interim president, following more than a decade as its provost, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Harvard University Provost Dr. Alan Garber taught a freshman seminar in an undated photo. Garber will serve as the university's interim president. Stephanie Mitchell

A timeline of Gay’s tenure as Harvard president — 1:08 p.m.

Gay’s resignation ends a tumultuous six-month tenure marked by fierce backlash to her equivocal congressional testimony on campus antisemitism and numerous plagiarism allegations.

Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will become interim president, source says — 1:04 p.m.

Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will become interim president, a source familiar with the situation said.

Harvard University President Claudine Gay is resigning, source says — 12:58 p.m.

Harvard University President Claudine Gay, the daughter of Haitian immigrants who rose through the sharp-elbowed politics of higher education to become the first Black leader of the nation’s most prestigious university, is resigning, a source familiar with the situation said.

She is stepping down after months of contending with interlocking crises over the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

