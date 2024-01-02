Claudine Gay was Harvard’s shortest-serving president, but Larry Summers and others had brief tenures too

Her brief term is an anomaly at the nation’s oldest university, where presidencies often span upwards of a decade. The previous shortest tenure as Harvard president was Cornelius Conway Felton, who took office in 1860 and died of a heart condition in 1862. The longest tenure belongs to Charles William Eliot, who led the school from 1869 to 1909.

In July, Harvard University introduced Claudine Gay as its 30th president, lauding her as the first Black person and only second woman ever to hold the position. Just six months and two days later, Gay resigned from the role amid a storm of scandal with a new superlative in hand: the shortest tenure of any president in Harvard’s history.

Gay’s decision is, of course, triggered in large part by an academic plagiarism scandal, but the speed of her departure, and the intense public backlash, reflects the tumultuous politics around higher education nationwide right now, said Mary Churchill, associate dean of Wheelock College of Education and Human Development at Boston University.

College presidents, and particularly those who identify as women of color, are leaving their positions at record-breaking rates in recent years, according to a report from the American Council of Education. Between 2006 and 2022, the average tenure of all presidents fell from 8.5 to 5.9 years. At Harvard, Gay succeeded Lawrence Bacow, whose own tenure was a relatively brief five years, punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two big factors in the quick turnover, Churchill said: Growing personal pressures of the job and the hostility towards higher education institutions across the country. She likened the controversy around Gay to “character assassination” in a “sector under siege.”

“There’s only so much pressure a person, a board, an institution can take,” Churchill added. “And the situation at Harvard is not unusual in higher education. [Gay] is simply the most prominent example.”

Her tenure was marked by a series of difficult incidents that themselves highlight the increased scrutiny of culture on elite campuses.

She made headlines for her controversial responses — or lack of response, in the eyes of some — to the Israel-Hamas war and in December appeared at a Congressional hearing focused on on antisemitism on campus that sparked the resignation of University of Pennsylvania president Elizabeth Magill.

Following that hearing, the Harvard Corporation, the influential board that runs the college, announced unanimous support for Gay. But not long after, Gay also faced charges that multiple passages of her doctoral dissertation were improperly credited, and a new wave of scrutiny began.

Her supporters say that scrutiny was accentuated by the fact that Gay is a Black woman, and Gay herself said Tuesday it was “frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

Controversy also rocked the Harvard President’s Office in 2006, when Lawrence Summers resigned after a turbulent five-year tenure. Harvard faculty often disparaged Summers from his “aggressive” management style, and his decision to leave suffused “gossip and rumors and a sense of inevitability,” as one faculty member told the Globe at the time.

While Summers led Harvard, he blamed “issues of intrinsic aptitude” for the lack of female representation in the sciences, drawing fierce criticism and eventually a faculty vote of no confidence. Summers was also accused of pushing out then-Arts and Sciences dean William C. Kirby and jousting with famed African-American studies professor Cornel West over the curriculum.

In a statement Tuesday, Summers said he supported Gay’s choice to step down.

“I admire Claudine Gay for putting Harvard’s interests first at what I know must be an agonizingly difficult moment,” he wrote. “Alan Garber, who is universally liked, admired, and respected, is a superb choice as interim president. At this complex juncture, there will be much to reflect on as Harvard sets its course forward.”

The news about Gay, though, is a sobering wake-up call about the fragility of higher education today and the threats of political influence, said Churchill of Boston University.

“In a word,” she said, “it’s heartbreaking.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.