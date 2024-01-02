A timeline of Claudine Gay’s tumultuous tenure as Harvard president

Below is a timeline of Gay’s presidency and the scandals that quickly enveloped it.

Claudine Gay is resigning as president of Harvard University, ending a tumultuous six-month tenure marked by fierce backlash to her equivocal congressional testimony on campus antisemitism and numerous plagiarism allegations.

Dec. 15, 2022: Harvard selects Gay as the university’s 30th president

Gay, the dean of the school’s faculty of arts and sciences, became the first Black leader of the nation’s oldest college. She told reporters that she planned to expand the work begun under her predecessor in reckoning with the institution’s ties to slavery. She said she planned to increase partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities, which could include “sharing assets” and learning “from the rich scholarly communities” at HBCUs and other institutions that enroll students of color at significant levels.

Gay had joined Harvard in 2006 as a professor of government and became a professor of African and African American Studies in 2007. She served as dean of social science from 2015 to 2018.

Sept. 29: Gay is inaugurated as Harvard’s president

Gay had begun her tenure in July but was officially inaugurated on Sept. 29. Thousands of people gathered in Harvard Yard, to honor Gay, the daughter of Haitian immigrants.

“Suffice it to say, our alumni think you are the epiphany of community,” Ty Moore, president of Harvard Alumni Association, said during the ceremony. “President Gay, you eat, sleep, and breathe community.”

Oct. 7: Hamas attacks and Harvard student groups issue controversial statement

In a devastating attack against Israel, Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took some 240 hostages. Within hours of the massacre, more than 30 student groups at Harvard signed a letter that laid all blame for the attack on Israel and included no criticism of the killings, infuriating Jewish alumni and students.

The letter, called a “Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine,” said the groups held the Israeli regime “entirely responsible for all the unfolding violence” and that the Hamas attack didn’t “occur in a vacuum.”

Oct. 9: Gay and other Harvard administrators issue statement on Hamas attack

Facing pressure to respond to the students’ letter, Gay issued a joint statement with other Harvard leaders that angered supporters of Israel for failing to acknowledge the barbarity of the attack, in which militants gunned down civilians in their homes and reportedly committed widespread sexual violence against women.

“We write to you today heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend, and by the war in Israel and Gaza now under way,” the statement said in part.

It was met with harsh criticism by former Harvard president Larry Summers, among others.

“The delayed @Harvard leadership statement fails to meet the needs of the moment,” Summers wrote on social media. “Why can’t we find anything approaching the moral clarity of Harvard statements after George Floyd’s death or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when terrorists kill, rape and take hostage hundreds of Israelis attending a music festival?”

Oct. 10: Gay issues a second statement

The next day, Gay issued a second statement under her name alone that said in part, “I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.”

Her words angered some pro-Palestinian students as a show of support for Israel in the decades-long conflict. Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, a relentless campaign of Israeli bombardment and a ground invasion, interrupted for a brief cease fire, has killed more than 22,000 people in Gaza.

Oct. 12: Gay issues a video statement and a philanthropist couple leaves Harvard Kennedy School board in protest

In her third statement, this time on video, Gay said “our university rejects terrorism — that includes the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.”

“Our university rejects hate — hate of Jews, hate of Muslims, hate of any group of people based on their faith, their national origin, or any aspect of their identity. Our university rejects the harassment or intimidation of individuals based on their beliefs. And our university embraces a commitment to free expression.”

The same day, philanthropists Idan and Batia Ofer said they were stepping down from the Kennedy School board over the university’s response to the Hamas attacks.

“Our decision to do so has been precipitated by the lack of clear evidence of support from the university’s leadership for the people of Israel following the tragic events of the past week, coupled with their apparent unwillingness to recognize Hamas for what it is, a terrorist organization,” the Ofers wrote in their announcement.

Oct. 16: The Wexner Foundation cuts ties with the Kennedy School

The Wexner Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering Jewish and Israeli leadership, said in a letter to Harvard’s governing board that it was “formally ending its financial and programmatic relationships with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School,” over the university’s response to the Hamas attack.

The Wexner Foundation had long supported a fellowship program at the Kennedy School designed for government and public service professionals from Israel. The foundation donated about $1.8 million to Harvard in fiscal 2021 for the fellowship program and an additional $667,000 to the university, according to the group’s tax filings.

Oct. 23: Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan severs ties with Harvard

In a letter to Gay that he also shared on X, Hogan said he was withdrawing from Harvard “fellowships.”

“I cannot condone the dangerous antisemitism that has taken root on your campus, especially by more than 30 Harvard student organizations attempting to justify and celebrate Hamas’ terrorism against innocent Israeli and American civilians,” Hogan wrote.

The Kennedy School had listed Hogan as a leadership adviser this fall for the Hauser Leaders Program at the Center for Public Leadership, which hosts high-profile people from the public, nonprofit, and private sectors who advise students and engage with faculty.

A Harvard spokesperson said Hogan had been expected to visit the campus for two days in November for a livestreamed question-and-answer session and round-table conversations with students and faculty.

Oct. 27: Gay assembles an advisory group to combat antisemitism on campus

In a speech at a Shabbat dinner hosted by Harvard Hillel, a Jewish campus group, Gay announced that she had assembled a group of advisors to “begin the vital work of eradicating antisemitism from our community.”

Nov. 28: US Department of Education launches investigation of Harvard

The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened a probe after receiving a complaint that Harvard had “discriminated against students on the basis of their national origin (shared Jewish ancestry and/or Israeli) when it failed to respond appropriately to reports of incidents of harassment” in October, the Globe reported.

Federal officials did not disclose the specifics of the investigation, but Fox News Digital, which first reported the probe, said it came in response to a disputed incident that involved an Israeli student at a pro-Palestinian protest in October.

Opening an investigation “in no way implies that OCR has made a determination on the merits of the complaint,” according to a letter seen by the Globe. The investigation is pending.

Dec. 5: Testimony from Gay and two other university presidents causes a firestorm

Members of the Republican-controlled House Committee on Education and the Workforce sharply questioned Gay and the leaders of University of Pennsylvania and MIT about controversial slogans used by protesters on their campuses and how they were addressing reports of discrimination and harassment from some Jewish and Israeli students.

At one point during the contentious hearing, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, asked Gay if “calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment, yes or no?”

Gay answered: “It can be, depending on the context.”

Gay said such speech would violate Harvard’s policies if it were “targeted at an individual.” Gay added that “antisemitic rhetoric, when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation — that is actionable conduct. We do take action.”

Dec. 10: Bill Ackman pressures Harvard boards to remove Gay as president, faculty members come to her defense

“I am personally aware of more than a billion dollars of terminated donations from a small group of Harvard’s most generous Jewish and non-Jewish alumni,” billionaire investor Bill Ackman, a Harvard graduate, wrote in a letter to Harvard’s governing bodies, which he shared on X. “I have been copied and blind copied on numerous letters and emails to the University from alums who have written scathing letters to Gay and/or the Board withdrawing donations.”

The same day, hundreds of Harvard faculty members signed a letter urging the school’s administration to resist calls for Gay’s removal, arguing that the outside pressure was “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom.”

“The critical work of defending a culture of free inquiry in our diverse community cannot proceed if we let its shape be dictated by outside forces,” the letter stated.

Dec. 10: Plagiarism allegations against Gay surface

On Dec. 10, conservative activist Christopher Rufo and writer Christopher Brunet posted an article alleging that Gay plagiarized several passages of her 1997 doctoral dissertation by failing to properly quote or credit the works of seven different scholars. The next day, the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative publication, alleged that Gay plagiarized passages in three additional publications, as well as two more previously unidentified paragraphs of her thesis.

Dec. 12: Harvard oversight board backs Gay

“Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” the oversight board said in an email to the university community.

Harvard officials also noted that Gay had apologized for her congressional testimony.

In addition, she “has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism,” the oversight board wrote in the email message, which was signed by every member of the board except Gay.

The board also disclosed it had become aware in late October of “allegations regarding three articles” by Gay. An independent review found “no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct,” but “revealed a few instances of inadequate citation.” Gay was requesting four corrections to two of her academic articles “to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications,” the board said.

Dec. 19: Free Beacon reports on additional plagiarism allegations

On Dec. 19, the Free Beacon reported that a 37-page anonymous complaint had been submitted to a Harvard research integrity officer. Harvard acknowledged receipt of the complaint, which described dozens of instances of alleged plagiarism in Gay’s academic publications, including peer-reviewed articles and her dissertation.

Dec. 20: Harvard issues detailed response to plagiarism allegations

In a three-page summary released to the Globe on Dec. 20, Harvard said a recent review had discovered additional “examples of duplicative language without appropriate attribution” in Gay’s dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Politics,” which she completed in Harvard’s government department.

“President Gay will update her dissertation correcting these instances of inadequate citation,” the summary said.

Harvard said the anonymous complaint submitted to Harvard included “allegations of plagiarism by Gay that were previously reviewed by the subcommittee of the Corporation” and an independent panel, as well as four new allegations the subcommitee found to be without merit.

“The Corporation concluded that Gay’s inadequate citations” in her dissertation and published works “did not constitute research misconduct,” the summary said.

The subcommittee, which reviewed Gay’s published work from 1993 to 2019, “determined that no further action is required beyond the updates that have been and are being requested by President Gay,” the summary said.

Dec. 20: Congress becomes involved in the plagiarism scandal

In a letter to Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, said the legislative committee had launched “a review of Harvard University’s (Harvard) handling of credible allegations of plagiarism by President Claudine Gay over a period of 24 years.”

The letter said “federal funding to Harvard is conditioned upon the school’s adherence to the standards of a recognized accreditor. Harvard’s accrediting body, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), maintains Standards for Accreditation (Standards) that emphasize the paramount importance of academic and institutional integrity. Compliance with these standards is a requirement to maintain accreditation.”

Foxx quoted Peter Wood, director of the National Association of Scholars, as telling the Free Beacon, “if this were a stand-alone instance, it would be reprehensible but perhaps excused as the blunder of someone working hastily. But that excuse vanishes as the examples multiply.”

Her letter also quoted Miami University political scientist Anne Williamson, one of the academics Gay was accused of plagiarizing, as telling the Post that her “first reaction is shock. The second reaction is puzzlement … All she had to do is give me a credit.”

Dec. 31: Two Harvard Crimson editorial board writers call for Gay’s resignation

An op-ed from editorial writers Brooks B. Anderson and Joshua A. Kaplan called on Gay to resign, noting they hold a dissenting view from the rest of the student newspaper’s editorial board, which said Gay should stay.

“Because our peers avoid reckoning with the severity of Gay’s failures, dismissing instances of explicit plagiarism as insufficient to warrant her resignation, we respectfully dissent,” wrote Anderson, a junior government major, and Kaplan, a sophomore computer science major, in their piece headlined “Dissent: For Harvard’s Sake, It’s Time to Let Gay Go.”

The Harvard presidency “is no mere empty honor; it is a deeply challenging managerial job with deeply challenging duties, not least of which is navigating national outcry,” they wrote. “In each of these respects, Gay has failed. The Harvard Corporation must find a leader who can do better.”

Jan. 1: Free Beacon reports on additional plagiarism allegations

The Free Beacon reported Monday that six additional plagiarism allegations had been brought against Gay, bringing the total to nearly 50.

The Beacon reported that in a 2001 article, Gay lifted nearly half a page of material verbatim without attribution from another scholar, David Canon, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin. Although she included no citation of Canon in the passage at issue, he “does appear in the bibliography,” the Free Beacon reported.

Material from prior Globe stories and from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.