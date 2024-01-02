Gay resignation draws intense reactions from critics and supporters

Lawrence Bacow, who served as president of Harvard from 2018 until Gay assumed the position last summer, told The Boston Globe on Tuesday via email that Gay “is a person of great intellect, integrity, vision and strength. She had much to contribute not just to Harvard, but to all of higher education. I regret that she will not have that opportunity.”

Meanwhile Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, appeared to see Gay’s resignation as a personal victory.

“I will always deliver results,” tweeted Stefanik, a Harvard alum whose questioning of Gay and the leaders of UPenn and MIT last month produced awkward exchanges, with the campus leaders offering legalistic responses to the query on whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates their schools’ codes of conduct.

“The resignation of Harvard’s antisemitic plagiarist president is long overdue,” Stefanik wrote. “Claudine Gay’s morally bankrupt answers to my questions made history as the most viewed Congressional testimony in the history of the U.S. Congress.”

Stefanik’s words were echoed by fellow Harvard alum Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for this year’s Republican presidential nomination.

He wrote on X that Gay’s resignation was “better late than never” and claimed her selection as president in December 2022 was a “thinly veiled exercise in race & gender.”

But Gay’s supporters were vocal in their disappointment over her resignation, including Joseph Rezek, an English professor at Boston University who heads the American & New England Studies doctoral program.

“Terrifying and horrible what the right-wing mob did to Claudine Gay,” Rezek wrote on X in a tweet that was later deleted. “These words in her resignation letter are chosen carefully, she faced ‘personal attacks and threats’ — she doesn’t deserve any of this. It’s a dark day that will reverberate in our profession.”

Harvard Law graduate Keith Boykin, an author and former aide in the Clinton White House who co-founded the National Black Justice Coalition, wrote on X that he felt Gay was being treated unjustly.

“Conservatives will use Claudine Gay’s resignation at Harvard to launch new racist attacks on affirmative action and DEI,” Boykin wrote, using the acronym for diversity, equity, and inclusion. “But when white men face controversy, the same conservatives don’t attribute failure to the person’s race or gender.”

He said scrutiny of academics’ past scholarly work shouldn’t be limited to Gay.

“If we’re going to start scrutinizing every detail of college presidents’ past writings for technical attribution issues, then let’s do it,” Boykin wrote. “Let’s go look at everyone’s past writings, not just Claudine Gay at Harvard. Let’s put them all under a microscope and see how they hold up.”

The plagiarism allegations spanned Gay’s doctoral dissertation and later academic papers, with reports from the conservative Washington Free Beacon flagging dozens of instances in which she appeared to closely copy passages from other scholars without proper attribution.

Harvard officials have said they became aware in late October of “allegations regarding three articles” by Gay. An independent review found “no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct,” but “revealed a few instances of inadequate citation,” the officials have said. Gay was requesting four corrections to two of her academic articles “to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications,” officials said last month.

On Dec. 19, the Free Beacon reported that a 37-page anonymous complaint had been submitted to a Harvard research integrity officer. Harvard acknowledged receipt of the complaint, which described dozens of instances of alleged plagiarism in Gay’s academic publications, including peer-reviewed articles and her dissertation.

In a three-page summary released to the Globe on Dec. 20, Harvard said a recent review had discovered additional “examples of duplicative language without appropriate attribution” in Gay’s dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Politics,” which she completed in Harvard’s government department.

“President Gay will update her dissertation correcting these instances of inadequate citation,” the summary said.

Harvard said the anonymous complaint included “allegations of plagiarism by Gay that were previously reviewed by the subcommittee of the [Harvard] Corporation” and an independent panel, as well as four new allegations the subcommittee found to be without merit.

“The Corporation concluded that Gay’s inadequate citations” in her dissertation and published works “did not constitute research misconduct,” the summary said.

Rabbi Shmuel Reichman, a Harvard alum and author, said Tuesday via X that Gay’s resignation was welcomed by him and by all “of my Jewish colleagues who have attended Harvard as well.”

He said that whether “it was the blatant antisemitism, the endless plagiarism, or any of the other countless issues involved, one thing is clear: Moral clarity for the win!”

But where Reichman saw moral clarity, some of Gay’s supporters including Janai Nelson, president and director counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc., saw moral posturing that’s in fact designed to “foment” hatred.

“Attacks against Claudine Gay have been unrelenting & the biases unmasked,” Nelson said. “Her resignation on the heels of Liz Magill’s [at UPenn] set dangerous precedent in the academy for political witch hunts. The project isn’t to thwart hate but to foment it thru vicious takedowns. This protects no one.”

Don Moynihan, a policy professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, wrote on X that attacks on Gay were fueled by opposition to efforts to diversify academia.

“The campaign to remove Gay was about opposition to DEI, not academic misconduct, and depended upon the participation of media like the NY Times to keep treating it as a national story until her position was no longer tenable,” Moynihan wrote.

Not so, according to Representative John James, a Michigan Republican who also questioned Gay and the UPenn and MIT leaders on Dec. 5.

“The news of Claudine Gay’s resignation as Harvard’s President comes after I questioned her just last month about what actions she’d take to combat anti-semitism,” James wrote on X. “Her failure to address this matter is the reason I welcome the news that she has resigned.”

But author and scholar Ibram X. Kendi, the director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, wrote on X that Gay’s resignation was prompted by the work of “racist mobs.”

“Racist mobs won’t stop until they topple all Black people from positions of power and influence who are not reinforcing the structure of racism,” said Kendi, who has himself faced scrutiny for the financial management of his center after laying off more than half the staff in the fall; A BU internal audit found no evidence of financial mismanagement.

“What these racist mobs are doing should be obvious to any reporter who cares about truth or justice as opposed to conflicts and clicks,” Kendi wrote.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and Hilary Burns, Shannon Larson, and Jenna Reyes of the Globe Staff contributed. This breaking news story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.