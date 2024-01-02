Who is Alan Garber, Harvard’s incoming interim leader?

The statement said Tuesday that Garber will take over from Claudine Gay, who is resigning .

Harvard University’s provost, Alan Garber, a physician and economist who helped guide the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, will lead the university as interim president, following more than a decade as its provost, according to an announcement from the Harvard Corporation on Tuesday.

Garber has served as Harvard’s provost since 2011, after roughly a quarter-century on the faculty at Stanford University, where he taught medicine, health research and policy, and economics. He led Stanford’s Center for Health Policy/Center for Primary Care and Outcomes Research.

Garber studied economics at Harvard, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in 1976 and went on to earn a master’s and PhD in the field, according to his Harvard biography. While pursuing his PhD at Harvard, Garber simultaneously enrolled at Stanford University School of Medicine, from which he graduated with an MD in 1983.

Garber’s 1982 dissertation, entitled “Costs and Control of Antibiotic Resistance,” found that antibiotic use lowered the overall probability of infection but increased the proportion of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, according to a summary by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

His research has focused heavily on the cost and efficient delivery of medicine, especially among senior populations, including comparisons of the American health care system with international peers, according to his Stanford and Harvard biographies. Garber has authored or co-authored more than 150 academic papers, his work amassing hundreds of citations, according to a review of papers indexed by the National Library of Medicine.

Over more than 12 years at Harvard, Garber has served under three university presidents, facing the pandemic, unionization efforts by graduate students, and the Supreme Court’s ruling on Harvard admissions policies that barred colleges from directly considering race in admissions decisions — not to mention the latest controversies surrounding antisemitism and free speech on campus.

In November, Garber told the student-run Harvard Crimson that he had regrets about the university’s initial statement on the Israel-Hamas war, which drew heavy criticism, including from former university president Larry Summers. Gay subsequently issued a second statement, condemning “the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.”

“Our goal is to ensure that our community is safe, secure, and feels well supported — and that first statement did not succeed in that regard,” Garber told the Crimson.

Garber told the Crimson he had never seen such intense divisions on campus, and he called heightened tensions and national backlash the biggest challenges he has faced since joining the leadership team.

“I’ve been provost for over 12 years, and in that time, we’ve confronted many crises,” Garber said. “But in my view, none has been as serious for the University as this one.”

In 2017, Garber defended Harvard’s decision to appeal a ruling made by the local branch of the National Labor Relations Board, which invalidated an earlier vote by graduate students not to unionize. The regional director of the NLRB argued that Harvard’s list of eligible voters was inadequate and demanded another vote, the Globe reported.

In a campus-wide email, Garber argued that “Students were well-informed, voted in large numbers, and, according to the initial vote count, voted against forming a union,” according to the Crimson.

Months later, in an April 2018 do-over vote, graduate students voted 1,931-1,523 in favor of unionization, the Globe reported. Prior to that vote, Garber sent another campus-wide email, arguing that a union would undermine individual students’ ability to negotiate their own working conditions.

In a November 2022 interview with the Crimson, while Harvard’s last search for a president was underway, Garber said he was “very happy” with his role as provost — described by Harvard as the school’s chief academic officer. The office of the Provost oversees more than a dozen departments, including Harvard’s Office for Gender Equity, Student Affairs, and the Harvard Library, according to the university.

Years earlier, Garber was rumored to be on the shortlist of possible successors to former president Drew Faust, who resigned in 2017 after 11 years as the university’s leader. She made history as the first woman to lead the storied institution.

He is a member of the Association of American Physicians, the National Academy of Medicine, and the Royal College of Physicians, among other professional associations, according to his Harvard biography.

