Who is Claudine Gay, the outgoing Harvard University president?

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, who assumed the role a little more than six months ago in July, had been facing a maelstrom of crises over her response to the Israel-Hamas war and campus antisemitism, as well as newly surfaced allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

Harvard President Claudine Gay , the first Black person to lead the university, is resigning, she announced Tuesday.

Here’s what to know about the outgoing Harvard leader.

Who is Claudine Gay?

Gay was serving as dean of Harvard’s faculty of arts and sciences when she was named the college’s president, replacing Lawrence Bacow.

A political scientist, Gay has spent most of her career at the university; she’s held leadership roles for nearly a decade. She first joined Harvard in 2006 as a professor of government and became a professor of African and African American Studies in 2007. She served as dean of social science from 2015 to 2018.

Gay graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, and spent her freshman year of college at Princeton before transferring to Stanford in her sophomore year. After Stanford, Gay enrolled in a PhD program at Harvard, investigating how race and identity have shaped voter behavior.

Gay’s scholarly works have now come under scrutiny over allegations of plagiarism, and she has submitted requests for corrections, including on her 1997 PhD dissertation.

What vision did Gay present for Harvard’s future?

Gay was named Harvard’s next president just as the Supreme Court readied a ruling that ultimately struck down the consideration of race in college admissions. Gay pledged at the time to remain committed to recruiting a diverse student body.

Gay also previously told reporters that she wanted to expand the work Bacow’s administration started to address and reckon with the Harvard’s ties to slavery. In particular, she said she planned to increase partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities, which could include “sharing assets” and learning “from the rich scholarly communities” at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.

How did the Harvard community react to her appointment?

Harvard faculty, students, and alumni described her at the time of her appointment as a cool, unflappable leader. Harvard professors told the Globe that in elevating Gay, the institution had opted for an insider’s steady, rigorous, and studiously unflamboyant leadership as the school, and the higher education industry writ large, faces uncommon challenges. It was seen as a choice that eschewed the dramatic in favor of someone conspicuously unlike the presidents who preceded her — in favor, that is, of what Harvard believed it needed.

Why was Gay’s appointment historic?

Besides being the university’s first Black leader, Gay was the second woman to lead Harvard, after Drew Faust, who was president from 2007-2018. Her appointment marked a moment in which women outnumbered men as chiefs of the eight Ivy League schools. Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania appointed women earlier this year, joining Brown and Cornell.

