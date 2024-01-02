fb-pixelHarvard president Claudine Gay is resigning Skip to main content

Harvard University President Claudine Gay is resigning, source says

By Mike Damiano and Hilary Burns Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2024, 5 minutes ago
Claudine Gay testified before a congressional committee in early December.Kevin Dietsch/Getty

CAMBRIDGE — Harvard University President Claudine Gay, the daughter of Haitian immigrants who rose through the sharp-elbowed politics of higher education to become the first Black leader of the nation’s most prestigious university, is resigning, a source familiar with the situation said.

She is stepping down after months of contending with interlocking crises over the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will become interim president, the source said.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.

Boston Globe Today