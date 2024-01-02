Read Claudine Gay’s full statement announcing her resignation as Harvard’s president

Follow live updates on Claudine Gay’s resignation as Harvard’s president
Harvard University president Claudine Gay, is stepping down after months of contending with interlocking crises over the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works, she announced in a letter Tuesday.
Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will become interim president, the Harvard Corporation said in a separate statement Tuesday.
Read Gay’s letter to the Harvard community here:
And read the letter from the Harvard Corporation here:
