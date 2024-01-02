fb-pixelClaudine Gay statement: Harvard president is resigning Skip to main content

Read Claudine Gay’s full statement announcing her resignation as Harvard’s president

By Hilary Burns, Mike Damiano and Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2024, 38 minutes ago

Harvard University president Claudine Gay, is stepping down after months of contending with interlocking crises over the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works, she announced in a letter Tuesday.

Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will become interim president, the Harvard Corporation said in a separate statement Tuesday.

Read Gay’s letter to the Harvard community here:

And read the letter from the Harvard Corporation here:

