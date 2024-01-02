Man, 19, charged with shooting in Dorchester, police say

A 19-year old man was charged with shooting a juvenile female in Dorchester, Boston Police said in a statement Tuesday.
Officers responded to the area of 27 Washington St. following a report that a person had been shot. Once the victim was located, police said she was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Avante Young-Dabney of Dorchester allegedly fled the scene of the shooting and was placed under arrest for firearm related charges around 8:51 p.m. in the area of 20 Castlegate Road, police said in the statement. The suspect was found exiting an apartment building with two additional individuals but officers said Young-Dabney was the only one involved in the shooting.
Young-Dabney was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and armed assault with intent to murder. He was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday, police said.
