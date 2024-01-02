Dover man fatally shot his wife and daughter and then took his own life, district attorney says

“Preliminary [autopsy] results provided to investigators confirms that Teena Kamal, 54, and her daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were victims of homicide by gunshot,’' Morrissey’s office said in a statement. “Rakesh Kamal, 57, their husband and father respectively, died by gunshot wound consistent with being self-inflicted.”

Teena Kamal was 54 years old and Arianna Kamal was 18 years old.

Teena Kamal and her daughter Arianna Kamal were shot to death by their husband and father who then used the illegal handgun to end his own life inside their Dover home last Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said Tuesday.

Investigators are continuing to trace the history of the firearm used in the killings, a weapon described by authorities as a .40-caliber Glock 22 handgun, officials said. Rakesh Kamal was not licensed to own a firearm and the weapon was not registered to him, Morrissey’s office said in the statement.

Advertisement

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been asked to assist in tracking the history of the Glock handgun, prosecutors said. The ATF operates the National Tracing Center, the “only crime gun tracing facility” in the US, according to its website.

Authorities are also continuing to investigate a motive for the killings that took place inside the sprawling Dover estate last week.

Police in the quiet suburb went to 8 Wilson’s Way just before 7:25 p.m. Thursday after a relative went to the home to check on them and called police, authorities said..

Local police had no previous interactions with the family, according to Morrissey.

“There’s been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighborhood that I’m aware of,” he said last week.

Rakesh and Teena Kamal had been listed on the website of EduNova, an education technology company, as the firm’s president and chief operating officer, respectively. The Marlborough-based company marketed a “student success system” designed to improve the grades of students in middle school, high school, and college.

Advertisement

The company was launched in 2016 and involuntarily dissolved in December 2021, according to data posted to the website of Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office.

The family had apparently faced financial difficulties. Teena Kamal filed for bankruptcy in September 2022 in federal court in Massachusetts, listing both her assets and liabilities to be in the $1 million to $10 million range, according to legal filings.

In October, the court filed an order dismissing the bankruptcy case due to Kamal’s failure to file the necessary paperwork or pay the filing due. In December of 2022, the case was officially closed, with Kamal never making any payments to the creditor, Wilsondale Associates LLC, according to court documents.

Their sprawling estate and 27-room property has an assessed value of $6.79 million, records show. The owner is listed as an LLC that foreclosed on the property in November 2022, according to Norfolk County Registry of Deeds documents.

Rakesh Kamal’s EduNova biography lists him as a graduate of Boston University and the MIT Sloan School of Management, as well as Stanford University. Before working at EduNova, he “held many executive positions in the education-consulting field,” the biography said.

Rakesh Kamal, also known as Rick, was previously the managing director and chief technology officer for Harvard Business School Online from 2015 to 2019, a university spokesperson said. Kamal had not worked for the university since then.

Advertisement

Teena Kamal’s biography said she led the “development of major consumer advice, guidance and education product” for Boston-based Fidelity Investments and made contributions to Aegis Software Corp. and EMC Corporation before her work at EduNova. She was a graduate of Harvard and Delhi University in India, according to the biography.

The Globe could not independently confirm the couple’s educational backgrounds.

Arianna Kamal was a first-year student at Middlebury College, where she joined the Women in Computer Science student group as well as a group for students interested in foraging, the Vermont college said in a statement Friday.

She also sang in the college choir and recently read at the college’s Lessons and Carols service, the college said.

“Aria was beloved by the College Choir,” Jeffrey Buettner, a music professor and director of choral activities, said in the statement. “She loved singing together, and her choir community was deeply meaningful to her in her first semester.”

Melissa Hammerle, who taught Arianna in a Mindfulness in Education seminar, remembered her as “a brilliant student and an amazing singer.”

“She was connected and engaged in class, and passionate about everything she did,” Hammerle said in the college’s statement. “She was a beautiful writer and always did things 110 percent. She was a deeply spiritual person and dove into the material in the first-year seminar course.”

Arianna Kamal graduated from Milton Academy in June, receiving an award for distinctive academic achievement, according to the school’s website. During her time at the school, she presented at the International Youth Neuroscience Association conference, sharing results of an experiment measuring the effect of different noises on a person’s stress levels, a conference agenda said.

Advertisement

She also tutored freshman and sophomore students in writing and organized a Red Cross blood drive, according to her LinkedIn profile. Outside of school, she tutored immigrant children and interned at Mass General Brigham.

In a statement, Milton Academy said its community was “heartbroken” and described Arianna Kamal as a “sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realize her full potential.” The school said Teena Kamal served as president of Milton Academy’s Upper School Parents’ Association and was a “committed and caring advocate for both parents and students at Milton.”

“This is a devastating loss to our community. We are making counseling and grief support available to students, parents and faculty who may need support as they process this incredibly sad news,” the school said.

Arianna attended elementary school at Cornerstone Academy in Northborough, according to the school’s website. She attended middle school at the Meadowbrook School in Weston from 2016 to 2019, according to Pam Scafati, director of communications for the private school.

The National Domestic Violence hot line (800-799-7233) and the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence hot line (877-785-2020) are available to connect people with services, including legal assistance, medical care, and counseling. A separate crisis hot line can be reached by dialing 988.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.