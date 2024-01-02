Driver, 19, killed in single-car crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

A 19-year-old Franklin woman died Tuesday after her car crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

She was not immediately identified.

At around 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a single-car crash and fire on the northbound lane. Troopers found a 2012 Nissan Altima on fire in the center median, a State Police spokesman said.