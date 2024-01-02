fb-pixelDriver, 19, killed in single-car crash on I-495 in Hopkinton - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Driver, 19, killed in single-car crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated January 2, 2024, 1 hour ago

A 19-year-old Franklin woman died Tuesday after her car crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

She was not immediately identified.

At around 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a single-car crash and fire on the northbound lane. Troopers found a 2012 Nissan Altima on fire in the center median, a State Police spokesman said.

Firefighters and first responders put out the fire and cleared the scene by 6 p.m., according to the spokesman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

