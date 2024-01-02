Three people hurt in Falmouth fire that left building ‘uninhabitable,’ officials say

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out from the windows of a second-floor apartment, according to the statement.

The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a report from passerby of fire coming from the second floor at a building at 176 Main St. after 5 p.m. Monday, according to the statement.

Falmouth firefighters are investigating a three-alarm blaze that sent three people, including one firefighter, to a hospital last night and caused significant smoke and water damage to a downtown building, officials said.

The blaze spread throughout the apartment and into the attic space above leading crews to hit the fire with water from the front and rear of the building, the statement said.

The size of the building and “extensive firefighting operations” brought in additional neighboring towns to assist firefighters on the scene, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the statement said

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour , and an extensive overhaul was performed to check for fire extension to other adjacent apartments, officials said.

Businesses below the second floor sustained significant smoke and water damages, and the building is “uninhabitable,” the statement said.

Several residents were safely evacuated, but reported suffering from smoke inhalation, firefighters said. Two people went to Falmouth Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a third was evaluated but refused to be taken to the hospital, the statement said.

The firefighter was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and was released, the firefighters said.

Town inspectional services and the health department were on the scene Tuesday morning to “further evaluate the structural integrity of the building,” the statement said.

The Falmouth Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s office and Falmouth police are investigating the fire, the statement said.

