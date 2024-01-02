In wake of Burlington shooting, experts say hate crime prosecutions are difficult and uncommon

The victims and their families have said they believe they were targeted because they are Palestinian as the United States is seeing an increase in hate crimes against Muslims and Jews. But in the days following the attack , Chittenden County’s top prosecutor has said that while this appears to be a “hateful act,” authorities did not have evidence to charge Jason J. Eaton, the man accused in the shootings, with a hate crime because there is so little known about his motive.

But as the 20-year-old college students ambled down the sidewalk, a man stepped down from the porch of a large multifamily home. The students later told police the man didn’t say a word as he raised a gun and fired multiple times, wounding all three.

Three young men, two wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, were out for a walk on a cool fall evening in Burlington, Vt., smoking a cigarette and chatting in their normal mix of English and Arabic — a relaxing end to what had been a tranquil Thanksgiving week of food and family.

Law enforcement officials across Massachusetts say they are trying to make sure that hate crimes are prosecuted fully, which experts say historically has not been the case. Officials with the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts said they expect to use a federal hate-crime statute more often to pursue these crimes. And Governor Maura Healey in November announced a team of Massachusetts State Police troopers dedicated to tracking, investigating, and deterring hate crimes. At the time, she said hate crime reports were at a 20-year high in the state.

Advertisement

Hate crimes are particularly difficult to prosecute, the people who study them say. They are often committed by someone who does not know the victim, people from marginalized communities often do not report them because they do not have trusting relationships with law enforcement, and it’s challenging for prosecutors to prove a person’s motive, which is not required for most other types of crimes.

Advertisement

The result is that even as reports of hate incidents grow yearly, they are often not met with legal action explicitly condemning hate.

The US attorney’s office in Massachusetts has only once invoked the 14-year-old Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which was meant to strengthen and expand the federal government’s statutes for prosecuting hateful acts — and that came earlier this year. John Sullivan, a 77-year-old Quincy man, pleaded not guilty after being indicted on the charge after he struck an Asian man with a car after yelling racist threats at the man and his family, according to court filings.

Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy, the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, said in a Dec. 15 interview that he expects that “we’re going to be using that statute more.”

Levy, who has led the office since May, said his office has two prosecutors focused on hate crimes. He said while hate crime prosecutions remain complex, the need to prove intent is not insurmountable.

“We have to bring those sort of traditional white collar tools that we use to prove intent to the hate crime space,” he said. That could include anything from seeing what posters are in a suspect’s bedroom to assessing the person’s online presence and writings, he said.

Still, given the difficulty in prosecuting hate crimes, Levy said the office may not always use hate crime laws to charge these types of offenses. He said the office will choose the statute “that we think is going to be the best way to obtain a conviction.”

Advertisement

Levy cited the case of a man who pleaded guilty in September 2022 to making threats against Springfield-based Merriam-Webster Inc. over the dictionary company’s trans-inclusive definitions of women and girls. The man, Jeremy David Hanson of California, pleaded guilty to a charge of making interstate threats, which is not a hate crime charge, but prosecutors sought a harsher penalty, citing a hate motivation, according to court filings. Hanson was sentenced to 12 months and a day behind bars.

Other local officials are making similar moves.

In Suffolk County, District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office added prosecutors to its civil rights unit in July 2022 “due to recent hate-based incidents and concerns of increased case activity in coming months and years,” the office said at the time.

Frank Pezzella, an associate professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice who focuses on hate crimes, said these types of offenses are “notoriously difficult to prosecute.”

Hate crimes are “message crimes,” Pezzella said. The perpetrator, he said, is “not really just targeting that victim, he’s targeting that victim’s entire group.”

Jack Levin, professor emeritus at Northeastern University and co-director of the Brudnick Center on Violence and Conflict, said prosecutions under hate crime laws “send a message to the victims that there are many other people in this county or city or state who care about them.”

Advertisement

Pezzella and Levin said it’s important for police and prosecutors to meet with advocacy groups, to have staff focusing on finding and working on these crimes, and to take the time and effort to see cases through.

Experts said they don’t know of a central database for tracking hate crime prosecutions. In fact, they say, data on the prevalence of hate crimes is patchy at best.

No data on hate crime reports from 2023 is available from either the state or federal authorities, though FBI Boston spokeswoman Kristen Setera said the bureau is receiving more, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war flared up starting in early October.

In Massachusetts, the number of incidents increased from 351 to 440 between 2018 and 2022. In the most recent year, just over half of them were about a person targeted over race or ethnicity, and 20 percent were about religion or sexual orientation, according to the state.

But the number of times Massachusetts prosecutors bought hate crime charges has been largely flat over the past five years, according to court records, besides a dip during the pandemic.

Nationally, the Department of Justice’s crime database, which relies on voluntary reporting from police departments, shows continued increases in hate crimes over the five calendar years: From 2018 through 2022, incident reports rose from 7,172 to 11,613.

Still, the data likely represent a vast underestimate because victims can be reluctant to report and because definitions of hate crimes vary among state and the federal government, experts said.

Advertisement

“There’s a huge, dark figure of underreporting,” said Pezzella.

Two DOJ studies from the past decade suggest around 250,000 people in the United States say they have experienced a hate crime.

“Data drives policy and we cannot know how best to address this problem unless we are dealing with accurate data,” said Michael Lieberman, who focuses on hate and extremism for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.