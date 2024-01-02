Here’s how this weekend’s potential snowstorm could impact Southern New England

The bare ground and dry roads will last the rest of the work week, making it easy to get around in spite of added traffic of school buses and everyone else returning to their routines.

Brilliant sunshine along with frosty conditions greeted New Englanders on the first full work day of 2024. Today also marks the point where the Earth is closest to the sun — this is called perihelion . The sun angle determines temperature, which is why the distance doesn’t really matter.

Temperatures are going to be seasonably chilly the next few days before colder air works in at the end of the week. As a frontal system passes through the region Thursday and Thursday night, colder Canadian air will take over.

This will ultimately be an important component in our potential for the first significant snowfall of the season. This storm could also make for a messy drive for New England Patriots fans attending Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Moisture is forecast to be abundant in the weekend storm ahead. WeatherBELL

If the storm materializes in the way it is currently modeled, the bulk of the snowfall should occur in the early-morning hours of Sunday through the day before tapering off. Since this is a five-day forecast, a lot can change. With 120 hours before a storm, there’s much we still don’t know and the forecast can shift.

Seasonably cold air will overtake the Northeast later this week. TropicalTidbits

The probability of at least an inch of snow is quite high for much of the Northeast this weekend. WeatherBELL

There is a lot of agreement between the models on measurable snowfall even in Boston for Sunday. However, agreement doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen — but it’s a good sign.

Notice the very high probability of at least an inch of snow across much of Southern New England this weekend. If we changed the threshold to 3 inches and further increased it to 6 inches, we would start to see the probability go down.

Low pressure is likely going to have at least some impact on much of New England this weekend. TropicalTidbits

The best track for us to see a significant snowstorm would be if low pressure moved from south of Long Island just east of Cape Cod and then into the Gulf of Maine.

A weaker storm or one that moves further south and east would bring less snow. Although not impossible, I think it’s likely we’re going to see at least some measurable snow from this approaching system.

You might be in the camp of just wanting to know the forecast the day before and not bother with all of the the discussion about what may or may not happen. For this group of people, all the potential maps and scenarios can seem like a lot of hype, but for those who like to follow along as the situation unfolds, it can be an interesting week ahead.

I’ll try to explain over the next several days why things are trending in a particular direction and what the possible outcomes could be.

Monthly snowfall totals for the Boston area. NOAA

January and February are the core parts of winter. Both months have about 14 inches of snow on average. December and March are similar with 9 inches and that accounts for the vast majority of our snowfall each year.

Snowfall is highly variable from year to year, but averages just under 50 inches in Boston each season. NOAA

The last really snowy January was in 2022 when 3 feet of snow fell. The years 2014, 2015 and 2018 each had significantly more snow than average.

Over the next few days, it will be a good chance to check your snow blower, make sure the snow stakes are secure and buy a new shovel if last year’s has a big crack in it or you just can’t find it. Snow is on the way, it’s just going to be a matter of when and how much.