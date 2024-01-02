Jay P. Ruais inaugurated as Manchester mayor, to lead largest N.H. city in new direction

Ruais won the Nov. 7 election with endorsements from Governor Chris Sununu and other prominent Republicans. His victory over Kevin J. Cavanaugh dealt a blow to Democrats, particularly outgoing mayor Joyce Craig, who is running for governor and had endorsed Cavanaugh as her preferred successor.

While vowing to make good on his promises to lead the city in a new direction, the 38-year-old emphasized a message of unity and optimism during his remarks at The Palace Theatre after he and fellow city officials were sworn in for two-year terms.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jay P. Ruais, the newly inaugurated mayor of the largest city in northern New England, said Tuesday that Manchester has an opportunity to write “the opening lines to an exciting new chapter.”

But Ruais downplayed the partisan implications of his dawning administration.

“Today doesn’t mark the victory of one candidate or the triumph of one political party over the other, but rather it’s a new beginning for our beloved Queen City,” he said. “Beginnings are exciting because they are filled with boundless hope and unbridled promise. We know that our future can be whatever we choose to make it.”

Ruais touted the city’s diversity as a strength and delivered a few lines of his speech in Spanish while calling for an inclusive approach to governing through the city’s challenges.

“Manchester’s future is not divided into ‘ours’ and ‘theirs,’” he said. “It is one future. We share it together, we are responsible for it together, and we will rise or fall together.”

Echoing the priorities he cited on the campaign trail, Ruais said his administration will tackle key issues related to homelessness, housing affordability, public safety, and spending. He said the city must strengthen and enforce ordinances to deal with growing encampments of unhoused people, while also taking an empathetic approach to provide services to those in need. And he said the state needs bail reform to keep dangerous criminals off city streets.

To address concerns about the budget, Ruais said the city would halt all “non-emergency hires” immediately. He also proposed a freeze on “non-essential” spending. Governing requires hard choices, he said.

“It won’t always be fun, and it won’t always be easy, but I promise you it will be worth it,” he said.

Republican leaders have lauded Ruais as a rising star. Frank C. Guinta, who was Manchester’s mayor before he served as a US representative, said he has watched Ruais learn and grow for years and feels confident that Manchester “can expect better days ahead.” Ruais, who worked as a congressional staffer in Guinta’s office, has been a nonprofit leader and infantry officer in the Army National Guard.

Former US senator Kelly Ayotte, a Republican who’s running for governor, said after the inauguration that Ruais is clearly well-positioned to strengthen Manchester.

“I think he’s got the right background, the right leadership, and the right attitude, and he said he’ll work with anyone, so I’m very impressed by him,” she said.

Grace Kindeke, a progressive community organizer who lives in Manchester and works as New Hampshire program coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee, attended the inauguration and said she was impressed by some of what Ruais had to say.

“I really appreciate that he talked about that we are in this together,” she said. “In order for us to move forward together as a city, to prosper as a city, we have to do it together. We can’t leave anyone behind.”

Shortly after their inauguration, Ruais joined the city’s 14 aldermen for their first meeting of the 2024-2025 term, and the new mayor cast his first tie-breaking vote.

While seven aldermen voted to elect Ward 3 Alderman Patrick Long as chairman of the board, the other seven backed At-Large Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur, and Ruais cast the deciding vote for Levasseur — a decision that drew criticism from some.

A formal ticketed gala to celebrate the Ruais inauguration is slated for Feb. 10.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.