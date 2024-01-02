Keeping spirits bright

Financial and relationship troubles aren’t the only potential psychological pitfalls during the holiday season. The very fact that the days are shorter can have an adverse effect on our moods.

“With fewer hours of sunlight, seasonal affective disorder, which is a form of depression that typically occurs in the winter months, impacts around 10 million Americans each year,” said Dr. David Rainen of Merrimack Valley Psychological Associates.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there is no clear consensus regarding the disorder’s cause, but it is believed that shorter days and less daylight may trigger a chemical change in the brain leading to symptoms of depression (the disorder is sometimes referred to as “winter depression”).