Keeping spirits bright

Financial and relationship troubles aren’t the only potential psychological pitfalls during the holiday season. The very fact that the days are shorter can have an adverse effect on our moods.
“With fewer hours of sunlight, seasonal affective disorder, which is a form of depression that typically occurs in the winter months, impacts around 10 million Americans each year,” said Dr. David Rainen of Merrimack Valley Psychological Associates.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there is no clear consensus regarding the disorder’s cause, but it is believed that shorter days and less daylight may trigger a chemical change in the brain leading to symptoms of depression (the disorder is sometimes referred to as “winter depression”).
Advertisement
“Seasonal affective disorder is very real,” said Karen Levine, associate director of Charles River Counseling Center. “Many clients and friends report increased sadness as the days get shorter and colder.”
The disorder typically develops during adulthood, and the risks increase with age, with women affected more often than men. Symptoms can include increased sleep and daytime drowsiness, loss of interest and/or pleasure in previously enjoyable activities, social withdrawal, increased sensitivity to rejection, irritability, anxiety, feelings of guilt and hopelessness, fatigue or low energy level, decreased ability to focus or concentrate, increased appetite, and weight gain.
Treatments may include a combination of the following:
- Increased exposure to sunlight, especially in the morning; Spending time outside or near windows.
- Light therapy: Exposure to a special light for a specific amount of time each day.
- Psychotherapy: Cognitive-behavioral or interpersonal therapy can help change distorted views, improve interpersonal skills, identify stressors, and provide management techniques.
- Antidepressants: Prescription medications to correct the chemical imbalance that may lead to seasonal affective disorder.