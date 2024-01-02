Mass. resident dead, R.I. resident released from hospital after Legionnaires’ disease diagnoses following stays at N.H. resort

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that the Massachusetts resident had died and the Rhode Island resident had been hospitalized and later released. Their identities were not released.

The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services is investigating the infections to determine the potential sources of exposure to the illness, officials there said in an alert to New Hampshire health care providers on Friday.

A person from Massachusetts has died and a person from Rhode Island was hospitalized after they were recently diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease following visits to the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield, NH, according to New Hampshire public health officials.

The resort’s management said it “is fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door” and stressed that public health officials have not yet concluded where the infected people were exposed.

“The state confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection, and we are working closely with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental services to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in Fall of 2023,” the resort said in a statement sent to the Globe on Monday.

“We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source,” the statement continued.

In the alert, public health officials asked providers to consider Legionnaires’ infection as a possible cause in cases of pneumonia contracted in non-medical settings and to ask patients if they have traveled, including local excursions, in the 14 days before their symptoms began.

“Legionnaires’ disease is a pneumonia characterized by fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and pulmonary infiltrates consistent with pneumonia,” the alert said. “Illness often is severe enough to require hospitalization and has an [up] to 10% fatality rate.”

The bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease are frequently found in water and soil, and people are typically infected when water containing the bacteria becomes an aerosol and is inhaled, according to the alert.

Most infections occur randomly, but there are sometimes outbreaks associated with communal water supplies in large facilities such as hotels, apartment buildings, and hospitals, the alert said.

Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.