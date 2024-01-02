Local Haitians rejoice at Louijeune becoming council president: ‘This is the best news’

”I can remember when we didn’t have a voice up there,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve never had this before.”

“This is the best news I’ve had for awhile,” said Andre Francois, president of the school bus drivers union, USW Local 8751, who called the development a “delight.”

Boston’s Haitian community rejoiced this week as one of its own became City Council president: Ruthzee Louijeune, a 37-year-old Harvard-educated Hyde Park lawyer and daughter of Haitian immigrants.

The success of Louijeune was hailed Tuesday by the area’s large Haitian community as a crowning political achievement. Greater Boston’s Haitian diaspora is significant; it’s thought to be the third-largest in the country. And it’s growing, in large part because of the violent unrest that has engulfed the Caribbean nation.

State data show a significant uptick in Haitian migrants coming to Massachusetts over the past year. Last January, 157 Haitians arrived in the state seeking refuge. By May, the monthly number had increased exponentially, topping 1,300.

Louijeune, who became the first citywide elected Haitian American in Boston’s history in 2021, was unanimously elected by her fellow councilors on New Year’s Day to serve as president of the 13-member panel. She is entering her second term on the council. She was the top vote-getter during last fall’s municipal election and is an at-large councilor, meaning she represents the entire city.

Louijeune’s father, Robert, is a well-known member of the local Haitian community. He grew up in Dame-Marie, in Haiti’s southwestern corner, and moved to Boston in the early 1980s. He hosts a television program that caters to the Haitian community and works at a dining hall at Northeastern University. His experience is one that Louijeune, who grew up the third of four sisters in Mattapan and Hyde Park, often cites.

The Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, an outspoken Haitian rights activist and pastor of Total Health Christian Ministries in Mattapan, said Louijeune represents “a hope for the nation of Haiti, seeing one of her children being part of the decision-making within the greatest city in America.”

He said she will be in a position to “advocate for better accommodations for Haitians that are arriving here.”

“It’s definitely going to be a great asset to the community,” said Fleurissaint, who is also known as “Pastor Keke.”

Ruth Georges, a Mattapan resident who previously worked as a city liaison to Boston’s Haitian community, said Louijeune’s political rise represented “what the possibilities are for the city.”

She called it a “big win,” not only for the Haitian community, but for immigrant communities and first generation Bostonians.

”Lived experiences impact policy,” she said.

Herby Duverne, a Woburn resident who owns a Charlestown security company and a real estate development firm in Dorchester, said Louijeune’s council presidency shows that “it’s a different Boston.”

”And that’s not a bad thing,” he said.

Geralde Gabeau, who grew up in Haiti but now lives in Hyde Park, was quick to point out that the day Louijeune was sworn-in was also Haitian Independence Day, adding that Louijeune is “an inspiration to us all.”

“It’s a big day for us,” said Gabeau, executive director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute.

Hans Patrick Domercant, president of Randolph-based US Haitian Chamber of Commerce, said Louijeune’s council presidency “speaks volumes about inclusivity in Boston’s governance.”

“It symbolizes a leap forward in recognizing and including Haitian Americans in the political tapestry of a major US city,” said Domercant. “Her ascension to this role is not just a personal achievement but a collective milestone for Haitians in Boston and across the United States. It is a powerful affirmation that members of our community can aspire to and attain significant leadership positions in public service.”

The council selects a new president at the start of its term in January. The president is the ceremonial leader of the council.

Louijeune takes the helm of a council that made headlines in recent years for acrimonious in-fighting. Despite intense instances of council bickering, Louijeune gained a reputation as a consensus-builder, particularly during the contentious redistricting process.

And indeed, this week, Louijeune promised to bring civility and public trust back to the chamber.

Louijeune said she hopes councilors will be able to “disagree ferociously without creating an environment of distrust among colleagues.”

“In the last few years, we saw a lot of back-and-forth bitter remarks made . . . from one councilor to another that were, I think, misplaced or had no room in the chamber,” she said. “Hopefully, we get less of the acrimony.”

The council has undergone significant turnover. Four new faces were sworn-in this week.

The council president’s post has the power to select committee assignments for members.

A council president can also create new committees if he or she chooses; typically the president will preside over full meetings of the body. As of Tuesday, committee assignments had yet to be announced. The president can also choose which council committees receive specific line items the chamber is considering. And, if the mayor is unable to serve for any reason, or if the position becomes vacant, the council president steps into that role.

Louijeune succeeds Councilor Ed Flynn, a moderate from South Boston, as president. Louijeune, who previously worked as senior counsel for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, is seen as more progressive than Flynn.

























Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.