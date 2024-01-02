Migrants with work permits in Mass. tripled in 2 weeks, Healey administration says

The metric represents the success of two weeklong clinics in Reading the state ran in conjunction with federal officials in late November, as well as other supports like legal assistance , case management, and other services for newly arrived migrants .

The number of people with work authorizations jumped to 2,713 people as of Dec. 28, up from 813 people on Dec. 12. The increase signals hope that migrant families can start to become self sufficient and move out of the overburdened state-run shelter system.

The number of new arrivals in Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system who can work in the US has more than tripled in the last two weeks, according to a biweekly report from the Healey administration.

It also may reflect a recent move by federal immigration authorities, who said that as of October they accelerated the application process for migrants who come from certain countries, including Haiti.

When the state announced the Reading clinics, Governor Maura Healey said the initiative “will be critical for building on the work that our administration has already been leading to connect more migrants with work opportunities.”

In an interview, Jeffrey Thielman, president of the International Institute of New England told the Globe that the sharp increase follows a successful combined effort.

“The federal government did its part, the state organized the clinics, and organizations like ours sent in legal assistance,” he said. “It’s a combination of factors that got the number up so high.”

A work authorization permit allows new arrivals to legally work and earn money as their cases move through immigration courts. With legal work permits, migrants can rent their own apartments, which frees up space in the shelter system, and contribute to the tax base.

The migrants in the Massachusetts shelter system exist in various states of immigration limbo as they pursue asylum claims or try to avoid deportation in court. Some entered the country with visas.

According to current government estimates, it can take three and a half months for federal immigration authorities to process temporary employment authorization for most applicants.

The Healey administration’s biweekly report is a new requirement that came attached to the $3.1 billion supplemental budget Healey signed late last year, which included a $250 million infusion of shelter funds.

The Legislature now requires the administration to submit reports on emergency shelter data to the House and Senate budget chiefs every two weeks, including the number of families and new immigrants enrolled in shelters, how much the state is spending on the emergency assistance system, and the number of families on the wait-list.

According to January report, a total of 3,525 families of migrants, refugees, or asylum-seekers entered the shelter system as of Dec. 28. At that time, there were 391 families waiting for a placement.

Lawmakers also required her administration to provide a breakdown of families in shelters, hotels, and motels delineated by city or town.

Healey’s administration filed its last report in December, which introduced a proposal to dip into the state’s surplus account to help cover the mounting costs brought on the state’s overburdened emergency shelter system.

For the next fiscal year, the state estimates it will cost $915 million to keep the emergency shelters running.

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed a roof over their heads under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement.

But the current statute makes the mandate “subject to appropriation,” meaning the state is required to follow it only as long as it has enough funding. And state officials have asserted that the state can no longer guarantee shelter past 7,500 families.

As of Friday, there were 7,496 families in the system, more than 3,800 of whom are in hotels or motels.

Healey has twice written to the Biden administration herself, imploring officials to quickly grant work permits to the thousands of migrants who have overwhelmed the shelter system and to send money to help the state provide necessary resources like housing and transportation.

The state’s congressional delegation has also pressured the Biden administration to change its rules to speed up the process of issuing work permits so newly arriving immigrants are not stuck for months without any source of income.

In December, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell and a coalition of state attorneys general sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security urging more action on work authorizations.

“With the urgent need we see in our states, we simply cannot and need not wait for Congress to act,” the attorneys wrote. “We therefore urge swift action to ensure that eligible immigrants can work to support their families, achieve self-sufficiency, and fuel our economy.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.