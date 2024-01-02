One person killed in 3-alarm fire in Cambridge, officials say

A resident “died from injuries” sustained in the fire, officials posted on Facebook. A firefighter was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, officials said.

The fire at 15 Chester St. was reported at 4:38 a.m. and drew some 65 firefighters to the scene, officials said.

A three-alarm fire tore through a 30-unit apartment building in Cambridge on Tuesday, killing one person, officials said.

Several residents were displaced.

The heavy blaze required a “rapid, coordinated” attack, officials said. Shortly after 8 a.m., officials said that most firefighters had left the scene and surrounding streets had reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

