What to expect at the R.I. State House this year

PROVIDENCE — At 4 p.m. today, the bells will ring in the marble corridors of the State House, summoning the House and the Senate to convene for the 2024 legislative session.
So what will lawmakers act on this year when it comes to high-profile issues such as housing, law enforcement accountability, guns, and a new courthouse?
On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Globe reporter Steph Machado and Jim Hummel, host of “A Lively Experiment” on Rhode Island PBS, provide some timely predictions and analysis.
On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Globe reporter Steph Machado and Jim Hummel, host of "A Lively Experiment" on Rhode Island PBS, provide some timely predictions and analysis.
