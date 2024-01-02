R.I. Assembly leaders warn of ‘tough decisions’ ahead in 2024 session

“I want to caution all of you: This year, there are some very tough decisions ahead,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said. “The influx of new federal pandemic relief is finished.”

PROVIDENCE — In opening day remarks, Rhode Island’s House and Senate leaders warned state lawmakers that the spigot of federal funding is running dry and difficult choices are looming in the 2024 legislative session.

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said the state has made good use of the federal funding the poured in during the pandemic. But, he said, “This year’s budget will look very different than the last few years. The give-and-take of balancing a budget is much different when we are forced to live within our own means. Difficult choices must be made.”

Advertisement

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, sounded a similar note.

“There will be difficult decisions to make,” he said. “But while historic federal pandemic funding may be nearing an end, Rhode Island is on firm footing thanks to the prudent spending approach we have taken.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Shekarchi said there is good news as the new legislative session begins.

“I am hopeful that Rhode Island has dodged a recession,” he said. “And I am confident the strategic investments we made during the last few legislative sessions have prevented our economy from floundering.”

But, he said, “We aren’t out of the woods yet.” And the legislature needs to continue to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis, he said, echoing his top priority from last year’s session.

“We have made historic investments in housing – about $300 million dollars – but our work is just beginning,” Shekarchi said. “With housing prices and rents still rising and housing supply dangerously lagging, our housing and homelessness crisis is far from solved.”

Last year, Shekarchi unveiled a 14-bill package aimed at spurring housing production. All but one of those bills became law, and on Tuesday he called for passage of the bill that would streamline the process of building accessory dwelling units (also known as “granny flats” or “in-law apartments.”)

Advertisement

“Let us renew our efforts to get ADUs over the finish line in 2024!” he said.

Shekarchi noted that many of the housing laws the Assembly passed last year took effect on New Year’s Day. But he said that while the state gave cities and towns more than six months to prepare for the new laws, some continue to fight attempts to remove local obstacles to new housing.

“Many municipalities are embracing our efforts,” he said. “Providence, Warwick, South Kingstown, East Providence, and others have proactively implemented new zoning to align with the legislation we’ve passed.”

“Some are wrongly trying to circumvent the spirit of the new laws,” he continued. “We must not let this pushback alter our course. We must stand our ground and allow the reforms to take effect.”

Shekarchi said health care will be another major focus of the 2024 legislative session.

“In recent months, we have been focused on alarming declines in the ranks of health care providers especially primary care physicians,” he said. “There are increasing and concerning indications that our entire health care system is under a great deal of strain.”

Gaveling in his own chamber, Ruggerio said education, health care and housing would continue to be a focus in 2024, and specifically highlighted “attracting and retaining primary care physicians.”

Advertisement

“We will redouble our efforts to strengthen the workforce in health care and education, and creating new pathways to careers in these essential fields,” Ruggerio said.

He announced support for expanding Rhode Island’s temporary caregiver insurance program – which allows people to get paid time off work for parental leave or to take care of a sick relative – from 6 weeks to 12.

He said the chamber would seek to provide more tax relief to Rhode Islanders, citing previous laws that eliminated the car tax and cut the tangible tax.

Asked for more specifics, spokesperson Greg Pare said the Senate is crafting a package of bills that would make it easier for cities and towns to provide property tax relief without having to seek General Assembly approval each time.

The four potential bills, which have not yet been drafted, would provide standing authorization municipalities to offer a homestead exemption, authorize a 1 percent municipal tax of abandoned properties, allow for periodic property tax “amnesty events,” and authorize cities and towns to offer a veterans’ property tax exemption, according to a summary provided by Pare.

Ruggerio also pledged in his speech to enact “sensible, meaningful reforms to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a controversial state law that provides protections for police officers accused of wrongdoing.

The Senate plans to meet weekly on Thursdays at 4 p.m. at the start of the session, while the House plans to start out meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, followed by Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.