Three men arrested after chase from Dorchester to Dedham; troopers struck by SUV door, officials say

Oliveira stopped the Land Rover at the intersection with Tennis Road, and he received backup from Trooper Richard Walls, the statement said.

In a statement, State Police said the incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m., when Trooper Paul Oliveira spotted a black Land Rover traveling on Blue Hill Avenue with no front license plate and extremely dark tinted windows in violation of Massachusetts law.

Three men were arrested Monday after a vehicular pursuit that began in Dorchester where troopers were struck by the door of the suspects’ fleeing SUV and ended in Dedham where the trio was apprehended at a local Holiday Inn, according to State Police.

All three SUV occupants appeared highly nervous when the troopers approached, and a check on the driver, Tylique K. Ortiz-Howard, 25, of Brockton, revealed that he had a “a criminal history involving firearms,” State Police said.

A Boston police officer arrived to provide additional backup, the statement said, and the officers asked Ortiz-Howard to exit the vehicle. Instead, he became “hostile and began yelling,” prompting troopers to reach into the SUV in an effort to open the driver’s side door.

Ortiz Howard allegedly “placed the vehicle into drive and sped away, causing the door to strike both Troopers,” neither of whom were seriously hurt, according to State Police.

The SUV fled with law enforcement in pursuit, and the vehicle ultimately came to a stop outside the Holiday Inn on Ariadne Road in Dedham, officials said. Ortiz-Howard and the other two men exited the vehicle and sprinted into the lodging establishment, State Police said.

State, Boston, and Westwood police “converged on the hotel,” State Police said, and one of the other men, Luis F. Santos, 24, of New Bedford, was apprehended as he ran out of the hotel around 10:55 a.m., the statement said.

Ortiz-Howard and the other man, Tristan D. Howard, 21, of Brockton, were arrested on the second floor of the Holiday Inn, according to State Police.

“When placed in a cell Troopers recovered a pink pill that ORTIZ-HOWARD had attempted to flush down the toilet,” the statement said.

Ortiz-Howard was booked on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, number plate violation, window obstruction violation, possession of a class E narcotic, marked lanes violation, and driving without license in possession, State Police said.

Howard and Santos were both arrested on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and accessory after the fact of a felony, according to State Police.

It wasn’t clear if any of the men had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available; the men were scheduled to appear Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court, officials said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.