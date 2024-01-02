Three people arrested after pursuit and crash on I-95 in Rowley

Three people were arrested following a Tuesday afternoon pursuit by State Police on Interstate 95 in Rowley, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers began pursuing a vehicle traveling on I-95N after witnessing the vehicle committing alleged motor vehicle violations.
The vehicle attempted to exit onto Route 133 and crashed. All three occupants fled the vehicle and were later placed into custody.
There was no further information released about the arrests as of late Tuesday night.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
